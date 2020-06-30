New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RegTech Market By Technology, By Application, By Organization Size, By Service, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916801/?utm_source=GNW



Global RegTech market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for compliance and regulatory sandbox approach within financial industries and its ability to envision new approaches and ability to streamline anti-money laundering (AML) cases.Also, rising demand for risk management and increasing demand for regulating business processes are expected to drive the RegTech market, globally.



Additionally, RegTech is a portmanteau for regulatory technology.It mainly focuses on functions which include regulatory monitoring, reporting, and compliance.



It offers services with the use of cloud computing technology through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to help organizations comply with regulatory regulations efficiently.Moreover, RegTech save firm’s money, time, and helps protect them from regulatory fines due to non-compliance.



It simplifies data-reporting requirements under several regulations such as Basel 3, CCAR, MIFID II, and others. The companies providing RegTech services offer solutions for regulatory reporting, transaction monitoring, fraud & risk management, identity management, compliance and other functions.

Global RegTech market is segmented based on technology, application, organization size, service, company and region.Based on technology, market can be segregated into cloud computing, blockchain, biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI), NLP & machine learning and others.



Artificial intelligence is one of the key technologies influencing the RegTech market growth. It helps RegTech companies in improving transparency and compliance in financial institutions and help provide security against fraudulent activities.



Major players operating in the global RegTech market include Compendor GmbH, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., PwC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, RIMES Technologies Corporation, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Ayasdi Ai Llc, Elliptic and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global RegTech market.

• To classify and forecast global RegTech market based on technology, application, organization size, service, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global RegTech market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global RegTech market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global RegTech market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global RegTech market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global RegTech market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• RegTech service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to RegTech

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, organizations, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global RegTech market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global RegTech Market, By Technology:

o Cloud Computing

o Blockchain

o Biometrics

o Artificial Intelligence (AI)

o NLP & Machine Learning

o Others

• Global RegTech Market, By Application:

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Identity Management

o Regulatory Reporting

o Fraud Management

o Regulatory Intelligence

• Global RegTech Market, By Organization Size:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprise

• Global RegTech Market, By Service:

o Professional

o Managed

• Global RegTech Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global RegTech market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





