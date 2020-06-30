Detroit, MI, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Ericsson as its newest Corporate Member. The NVBDC’s purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority to ensure valid documentation of veteran-owned and -operated businesses. Through its Supplier Diversity Program, Ericsson is committed to supporting National Veteran Business Development Council Certified Service Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs), as well as enhancing outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.

Brigadier General (ret.) Dick Miller, President of NVBDC, said: “Through Ericsson’s commitment as a corporate member of the NVBDC, they are supporting the advancement of veteran-owned businesses. We look forward to helping them continue as a leader in the information and communications technology industry through the advancement of veteran-owned businesses.”

Ericsson North America supports the inclusion of certified LGBT, minority, women, and veteran companies in its sourcing opportunities. In 2020, Ericsson’s focus will continue the growth of its award-winning Supplier Diversity program. The foundation of Ericsson’s program consists of inclusive diversity with deliverables that enable success for customers, team members, communities and shareholders.

Eric Imrie, Head of Sourcing for Ericsson North America, said: “We are thrilled to include the National Veterans Business Development Council as a partner in our Supplier Diversity Program. Through our partnership with the NVBDC, not only will we increase our supplier diversity, but we will also enable even more success for our customers and communities.”

Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC Certified SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable. The NVBDC is the only veteran certification organization to meet the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) audit standards and match their mission to drive supplier diversity excellence.

"We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified." Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.

NVBDC MISSION:

NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

