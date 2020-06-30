The German Rostock-based engineering and cleantech company Apex Energy inaugurated the 2 MW zero-carbon hydrogen production platform equipped by McPhy.

The McLyzer 400-30 electrolyzer (2 MW of high-power electrolysis) will produce more than 300 tons of zero-carbon hydrogen per year.

La Motte-Fanjas, June 30 2020 – 07.30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329) specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, today announces that the Apex Energy’s zero-carbon hydrogen production plant located in Laage, Germany, and equipped with McPhy’s electrolyzers has been inaugurated on June the 12th.

The Apex Energy plant represents a major milestone in the industrialization of the hydrogen sector

Apex Energy completed the construction of its hydrogen production facility in Rostock-Laage, on June 12. This plant will supply the headquarter of the Group and a commercial area with electricity and heating, thanks to a fuel cell.

McPhy delivered and installed a 2 MW electrolysis platform (McLyzer 400-30), producing over 300 tons of zero-carbon hydrogen from renewable energy per year.

Announced in a press release on March 5, 2019, this 2 MW project is part of the 41 megawatts of high-power electrolysis capacity supplied by McPhy and illustrates the growing interest of manufacturers who are making a strategic shift towards low-carbon energy.

A project in line with the Hydrogen National Plan in Germany

This inauguration is fully in line with the strategy developed by the German government. The country aims indeed at becoming the world leader in hydrogen technologies. To reach this purpose, Germany will invest €7 billion in order to produce 5 GW (approximately 14 TWh) by 2030 and 10 GW by 2040, scaling up the industry and making zero-carbon hydrogen competitive. Hydrogen will then be used in a wide range of applications: heavy transportation, steel production, chemical, aviation, etc.

