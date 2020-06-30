Lannion, June 30, 2020 – 7:30am





LUMIBIRD FINALIZES ITS ACQUISITION OF ELLEX’S LASER AND ULTRASOUND ACTIVITIES

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, finalized its acquisition of Ellex’s laser and ultrasound activities on June 30. Through this acquisition, the Group has doubled the size of its Medical division, with revenues of around €80m, while creating a world leader for laser and ultrasound technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases.

On June 30, 2020, LUMIBIRD acquired all of Ellex’s laser and ultrasound activities for AUD 100m1, including the Ellex brand, the R&D and production site in Adelaide and the commercial subsidiaries based in Australia, Japan, the US, France and Germany. In addition to the scale effect, this alliance represents a strong value-creating project thanks to their complementary product ranges, R&D and commercial presence.

The Group is taking a major step forward with its strategic development, combining external and organic growth on its three core markets: Lidar, Defense / Space and Medical. With Ellex’s laser and ultrasound activities, LUMIBIRD’s Medical division now represents more than half of the Group’s revenues.

Through this acquisition, the Group has further strengthened its current range with complementary high-quality products, while extending its geographical presence, particularly in the US and Japan, which are the top two global markets for ophthalmological medical devices.

Marc Le Flohic, LUMIBIRD Chairman and CEO: “I am proud to welcome Ellex’s teams to LUMIBIRD. We have known one another well for many years, and the last few months have enabled us to confirm both the potential for creating value and our shared ambition to sustainably establish our global leadership on our market”.

Jean-Marc Gendre, LUMIBIRD General Manager and Quantel Medical CEO: “We started working with our Australian colleagues very early on in order to plan ahead in detail and prepare the conditions for this integration. Thanks to these efforts, the teams from Ellex and Quantel Medical will be working from July 1 to implement synergies to establish our world-leading position for ophthalmic ultrasound scanners and laser solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases”.









LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 560 employees and over €110 million of revenues in 2019 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



1 Acquisition price of AUD 100m before taking into account contractual adjustments.







