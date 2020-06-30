Regulatory Release 32/2020





During June, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of June 30, 2020, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,735,673 following an issue of 12,690 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 28/2020 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 12,690 new ordinary shares” released on June 8, 2020.







This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.







