30 June 2020

PayPoint plc (“the Company”)

Finance Director

Further to the announcement made on 20 May 2020, Rachel Kentleton has stepped down as Finance Director and Executive Director of PayPoint plc with effect from today, 30 June 2020.

Full details of Rachels’s leaving arrangements will be uploaded to the Company's corporate website in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc Finsbury

Giles Kerr, Chairman (Tel: 01707 600 300) Rollo Head (Tel: 0207 251 3801)

