Information on the total number of voting rights and shares – additional thresholds

Liège (Belgium), 30 June 2020, 9h00 (CEST) – regulated information – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV publishes the following information among others following the conversion of convertible bonds:

Share capital: 127.963,16 euro

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25.592.632 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25.592.632 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 333.000 “ESOP Warrants” issued on 31 December 2019, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 333.000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) 300.000 “Transaction Warrants” issued on 12 May 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 1.200.000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares) 1 “Over-allotment Warrant” issued on 8 June 2020, entitling its holder to subscribe for a total number of maximum 862.500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)

In accordance with article 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, the Company has set additional notification thresholds of 3% and 7,5%.

