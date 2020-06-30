RESS RELEASE
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares – additional thresholds
Liège (Belgium), 30 June 2020, 9h00 (CEST) – regulated information – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV publishes the following information among others following the conversion of convertible bonds:
About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris’ portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two early commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialized through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company’s partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has 12 product candidates in various stages of development across the Company’s wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com. Hyloris stands for “high yield, lower risk” and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.
