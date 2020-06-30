New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Resistant Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899615/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Fluoropolymers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$194.9 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$195.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Fluoropolymers segment will reach a market size of US$432.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Heat Resistant Polymers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Heat Resistant Polymers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arkema Group; BASF SE; Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd; Celanese Corporation; Covestro AG; Daikin Industries Ltd.; DIC Corporation; Dongyue Group Ltd.; DowDupont Inc.; Ensinger GmbH; Evonik Industries AG; Honeywell International, Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; Parkway Products Inc.; PolyOne Corporation; RTP Company; Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation; Schulman AG; Solvay SA; Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation; Victrex PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899615/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Heat Resistant Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Heat Resistant Polymers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Heat Resistant Polymers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fluoropolymers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fluoropolymers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fluoropolymers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyimides (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyimides (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyimides (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyphenylene Sulfide (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyphenylene Sulfide (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyphenylene Sulfide (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: PBI (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: PBI (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: PBI (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: PEEK (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: PEEK (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: PEEK (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Electronics & Electrical (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Electronics & Electrical (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Electronics & Electrical (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Heat Resistant Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Heat Resistant Polymers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat

Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Heat Resistant Polymers Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Heat Resistant Polymers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Heat Resistant Polymers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Heat Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Heat Resistant Polymers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Heat Resistant Polymers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Heat Resistant Polymers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 62: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Heat Resistant Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Heat Resistant Polymers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Heat Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Heat Resistant Polymers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Heat Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Heat Resistant Polymers Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 87: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Heat Resistant Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Heat Resistant Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Heat Resistant Polymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 104: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Heat Resistant Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 120: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 125: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heat Resistant

Polymers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Heat Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Resistant Polymers Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 138: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Heat Resistant Polymers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Heat Resistant Polymers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Heat Resistant Polymers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Heat Resistant Polymers Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Heat Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Heat Resistant Polymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 152: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Heat Resistant Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 165: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Heat Resistant Polymers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Heat Resistant Polymers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat

Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian Heat Resistant Polymers Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 186: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Heat Resistant Polymers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 191: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Heat Resistant Polymers Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heat Resistant Polymers in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Heat Resistant Polymers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 204: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 210: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Heat Resistant Polymers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Heat Resistant Polymers Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Heat Resistant Polymers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Heat Resistant Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Heat Resistant Polymers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899615/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001