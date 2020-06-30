New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Halal Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899600/?utm_source=GNW
6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Meat, Poultry & Seafood market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$56.2 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$48.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Meat, Poultry & Seafood segment will reach a market size of US$67.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Halal Foods market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$322.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Halal Foods market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Al Islami Foods; Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.; BRF S.A.; Cargill, Inc.; Janan Meat; Kawan Food Berhad; Nestle SA; QL Foods Sdn Bhd; Saffron Road Food, an American Halal Company; Tahira Foods Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899600/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Halal Food Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Halal Foods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Halal Foods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Halal Foods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Product) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Fruits & Vegetables (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Fruits & Vegetables (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Fruits & Vegetables (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dairy Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dairy Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Dairy Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cereals and Grains (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cereals and Grains (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cereals and Grains (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Traditional Retailers (Distribution Channel) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Traditional Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Traditional Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)
Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Online (Distribution Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Online (Distribution Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Halal Food Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Halal Foods Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Halal Foods Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Halal Foods Market in the United States by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Halal Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Halal Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Halal Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Halal Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Halal Foods Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Halal Foods Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Halal Food Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
( in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Halal Foods Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Halal Foods Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Halal Foods Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Halal Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 62: Halal Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Halal Foods Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Halal Foods Market in France by Distribution Channel:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Halal Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Halal Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Halal Foods Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Halal Foods Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Halal Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Halal Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Halal Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Halal Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Halal Foods Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Halal Foods Market in Russia by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 101: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 104: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Halal Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Halal Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Halal Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Halal Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Halal Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Halal Foods Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Halal Foods Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Halal Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Halal Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 132: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Halal Foods: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Halal Foods: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Halal Foods Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Halal Foods Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Halal Foods Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Halal Foods Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Halal Foods Marketby Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 149: Halal Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 152: Halal Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Halal Foods Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Halal Foods Market in Brazil by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Halal Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Halal Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Halal Foods Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Halal Foods Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Halal Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Halal Foods Historic Marketby Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Halal Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Halal Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Halal Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 188: Halal Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 191: Halal Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Halal Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Halal Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 204: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Halal Foods Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Halal Foods Market in Africa by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899600/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: