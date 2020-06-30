New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Halal Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899600/?utm_source=GNW

6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Meat, Poultry & Seafood market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$56.2 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$48.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Meat, Poultry & Seafood segment will reach a market size of US$67.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Halal Foods market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$322.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Halal Foods market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Al Islami Foods; Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.; BRF S.A.; Cargill, Inc.; Janan Meat; Kawan Food Berhad; Nestle SA; QL Foods Sdn Bhd; Saffron Road Food, an American Halal Company; Tahira Foods Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899600/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Halal Food Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Halal Foods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Halal Foods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Halal Foods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Meat, Poultry & Seafood (Product) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Fruits & Vegetables (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Fruits & Vegetables (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Fruits & Vegetables (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Dairy Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Dairy Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Dairy Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cereals and Grains (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cereals and Grains (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cereals and Grains (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Traditional Retailers (Distribution Channel) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Traditional Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Traditional Retailers (Distribution Channel) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (Distribution Channel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Online (Distribution Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Online (Distribution Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Distribution Channels (Distribution Channel)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Halal Food Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Halal Foods Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Halal Foods Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Halal Foods Market in the United States by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Halal Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Halal Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Halal Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Halal Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Halal Foods Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Halal Foods Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Halal Food Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Halal Foods Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Halal Foods Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Halal Foods Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 59: Halal Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 62: Halal Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Halal Foods Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Halal Foods Market in France by Distribution Channel:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Halal Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Halal Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Halal Foods Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Halal Foods Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Halal Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Halal Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Halal Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Halal Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Halal Foods Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Halal Foods Market in Russia by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 101: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 104: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Halal Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Halal Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Halal Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Halal Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Halal Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Halal Foods Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Halal Foods Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Halal Foods Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Halal Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Halal Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 132: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Halal Foods: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Halal Foods: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Halal Foods Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Halal Foods Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Halal Foods Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Halal Foods Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Halal Foods Marketby Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 149: Halal Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 152: Halal Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Halal Foods Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Halal Foods Market in Brazil by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Halal Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Halal Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Halal Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Halal Foods Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Halal Foods Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Halal Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Halal Foods Historic Marketby Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Halal Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Halal Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Halal Foods: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Halal Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Halal Foods Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 188: Halal Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Halal Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 191: Halal Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Halal Foods Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Halal Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Halal Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 204: Halal Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Halal Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Halal Foods Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Halal Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Halal Foods Market in Africa by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Halal Foods Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001