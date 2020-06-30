New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point-to-Point Antenna Market with COVID-19 impact by Type, Polarization, Frequency Range, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917837/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This estimation factors in the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The major driving factors are the simplicity of installation as compared with other antennas and the growing penetration of the Internet. The increasing number of M2M connections among various industry verticals is also expected to drive the point-to-point antenna market growth during the forecast period.



Parabolic antenna to account for largest share of point-to-point antenna market during forecast period

Parabolic antennas have a wider range of frequency and applications, as well as very high gain, ranging from 30 to 40 dB as compared with flat panel antennas and Yagi antennas.A parabolic antenna uses a parabolic reflector, a curved surface with the cross-sectional shape of a parabola, to direct the radio waves.



The most common form of parabolic antennas is shaped similar to a dish. These antennas are widely used for radio and wireless applications.



Dual-polarized antenna to witness highest growth in point-to-point antenna market in coming years

The dual-polarized antenna is segment expected to witness a higher growth rate in the point-to-point antenna market in the coming years as it can respond to both horizontally and vertically polarized radio waves simultaneously. The use of both polarizations increases the traffic handling capacity of the system.

1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range segment to account for largest share of point-to-point antenna market during forecast period

Majority of the applications, including the industrial and commercial applications, as well as cellular applications (2G, 3G, and 4G), operate in the 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range. Due to this, the 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz frequency range segment occupies the largest share of the point-to-point antenna market.



Commercial/industrial to grow at highest CAGR in point-to-point antenna market from 2020 to 2025

The overall deployment of point-to-point antennas is expected to increase with the growth in the number of commercial office buildings and industrial facilities; hence, this segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The response of manufacturers to the COVID-19 pandemic has been varying.For instance, while some manufacturers are decreasing production and furloughing workers, others are increasing, shifting, or relocating production to meet the demand.



Procter & Gamble, 3M, Georgia-Pacific, BASF, ExxonMobil, Tesla, Ford, GM, ArcelorMittal, and Air Products are a few examples of the companies that have innovated to manufacture new products or shifted production to meet demand.

Some of the manufacturers have been rapidly transforming their businesses to be able to produce critical and high-demand products.For instance, breweries and distilleries have switched from producing beer, wine, or liquor to contribute toward meeting the unprecedented demand for hand sanitizers.



Paper products manufacturers have ramped up production and are managing their distribution closely to help fill the empty shelves in many retail outlets. Automotive and electronics manufacturers have responded to government requests to produce ventilators, facemasks, and other high-demand personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.



APAC to hold largest share of point-to-point antenna market during the forecast period

China is expected to be the major contributor to the point-to-point antenna market in APAC.The high growth rate of the market in APAC is owing to the increasing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region.



The rising demand for telecommunication infrastructure has also created a plethora of opportunities for the point-to-point antenna market in the APAC region.

In APAC, investments look promising as the majority of countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have been more successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 than the US and European countries.China is easing the restrictions imposed on the operations of factories and the movement of workers.



Major telecommunication equipment providers in the region, including ZTE (China) and Huawei Technologies (China), have signed more than 95 5G commercial deals with leading global telecom operators.



The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Manager Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 25%, and RoW - 5%



The major players in the point-to-point antenna market are CommScope (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (Hong Kong), Amphenol (US), Cambium Networks (US), and Tongyu Communication (China).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the point-to-point antenna based on type, polarization, frequency range, application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the point-to-point antenna market and forecasts the same till 2025.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the point-to-point antenna market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. The report helps stakeholders to understand the ecosystem of the point-to-point antenna market along with recent case studies.

4. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917837/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001