Grant of stock options to managers



Company announcement No 19-2020

30 June 2020

With reference to company announcement no 08-18 of 24 August 2018 and pursuant to article 19(3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse North Media A/S hereby announces the attached reporting of North Media A/S’ granting of stock options linked to the North Media-share to its managers.



Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45



This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.



