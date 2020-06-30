Luleå, Sweden, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrounds today announced that its programmable, active testing and monitoring solution has been deployed in Orange Egypt’s network in order to tackle the challenge of a sudden increase in data traffic due to the surge of remote working during the COVID-19 outbreak. A key project success factor has been a record-breaking speed of solution deployment, which took only days instead of the typical weeks in the telecom industry. Netrounds’ solution provides real-time monitoring of the transport network end-to-end, enabling Orange to precisely locate performance issues in connections towards all of their evolved NodeBs (eNodeBs).

Orange Egypt serves 30+ million subscribers. According to independent research, Orange currently leads against other Egyptian mobile network operators (MNOs) in quality of experience for subscriber video and upload and download data speed.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused an exceptional surge in network demand among operators worldwide, including Orange Egypt. As many subscribers are now forced to work from home, this has created sudden changes in network traffic patterns, resulting in performance degradations that need quick remediation.

Netrounds allows service providers like Orange Egypt to automate assurance of the entire service lifecycle, from activation turn-up testing to proactive monitoring and remote troubleshooting. To continue to lead their market with superior customer experience, Orange Egypt quickly deployed Netrounds’ solution to identify performance degradations in the transport network supporting connectivity to their eNodeBs. The solution was deployed over a single weekend and was fully operational in less than a week.

With Netrounds deployed in the mobile backhaul network, Orange is now able to:

- Gain real-time visibility into service performance of the data plane across different endpoints/eNodeBs, regions and equipment vendors.

- Locate connectivity issues along the end-to-end transport, from the core network to the radio access network (RAN).

- Identify when quality of service (QoS) is not configured or honored correctly on the end-to-end path; this is potentially caused by an issue commonly called differentiated services code point (DSCP) bleaching.

- Quickly validate the efficiency and impact of implementing updated traffic policy rules.

- Pinpoint potential issues in partner networks, such as microwave links.

Eng. Ayman Amiri, Chief Technology Officer, Orange Egypt commented: “We always aspire to provide a world class quality of service to our customers. As safety of our employees comes first, Netrounds’ solution came at a critical time to support our vision and overcome COVID-19 challenges while minimizing mobilization of people in the field. The ability to detect and react quickly to network traffic pattern changes has allowed Orange to become more agile and to continue to lead the integrated communications market in Egypt."

“With Netrounds’ cloud-native active assurance solution, our operations and engineering teams can locate and fix issues before they impact our subscribers’ quality of experience. Maintaining our customers’ experience at the highest levels and helping our customers to communicate effectively are our main priorities” said Kamal Kamel, Head of Converged Transport Networks & Telco Cloud Engineering, Orange Egypt. “Typically, telecom assurance solutions take months to deploy, but we completed this deployment project in record-breaking time and further improved our agility to enhance service quality faster than ever.”

“We are delighted to support Orange in continuing to lead the customer experience race in Egypt,” said Mats Nordlund, CEO and co-founder, Netrounds. “We are seeing similar situations with many mobile operators, and Orange Egypt has been one of the fastest to react to and tackle the challenges that arise when network traffic patterns quickly and drastically change.”

For more information about Netrounds’ solution for MNOs, please watch Netrounds CTO presentation at Network Virtualization and SDN Asia: https://go.netrounds.com/unleashing-5g-potential-with-active-assurance

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 147,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 87,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 207 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr. Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Netrounds

Netrounds provides a software-based and fully automatable solution for active network testing and monitoring with unmatched measurement capabilities across physical and multi-cloud network environments. Netrounds is easily deployed at any location from the public cloud to campus sites, measuring metrics that matter for customers, from Layer 1 to Layer 7. Netrounds is used by hundreds of network operators, service providers and enterprises worldwide. For further information, please visit www.netrounds.com.

Natasha Koskenniemi Netrounds 0706340069 natasha.koskenniemi@netrounds.com