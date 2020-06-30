Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Hydroxide: 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers data on global, regional and national potassium hydroxide markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for potassium hydroxide.



Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of potassium hydroxide

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing potassium hydroxide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on potassium hydroxide manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of potassium hydroxide in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Potassium hydroxide market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 Impact:



as uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised

the market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report

the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World potassium hydroxide capacity

3.2. World potassium hydroxide production

3.3. Potassium hydroxide consumption

3.4. Potassium hydroxide global trade

3.5. Potassium hydroxide prices in the world market



4. POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

4.1. Potassium hydroxide European market analysis

4.2. Potassium hydroxide Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Potassium hydroxide North American market analysis

4.4. Potassium hydroxide Latin American market analysis



5. POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Potassium hydroxide capacity and production forecast up to 2029

5.2. Potassium hydroxide consumption forecast up to 2029

5.3. Potassium hydroxide market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE END-USE SECTOR

7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



