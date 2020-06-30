Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vital Wheat Gluten - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vital Wheat Gluten market accounted for $2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The abundance application in the food industry and the highest percentage of consumers suffering from lactose intolerance are the major factors propelling market growth. However, celiac diseases triggered by vital wheat gluten and increasing prices of vital wheat gluten are hampering market growth.



Based on the type, the organic segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its factors such as strength and elasticity, increasing volume, and improving the texture of bread, buns, dinner rolls, and other yeast-leavened products. Organic Vital Wheat Gluten is derived from organic wheat flour using wet-processing methods and a flash-drying process. This allows it to retain the vitality and visco-elasticity of wet gluten before the drying step.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increased consumption of bakery products in the region. This is attributed to flourishing HoReCa chains in the region, subsequently propelling the growth of the bakery industry. India is expected to be a prominent market during the forecast period. This is due to the expanding food and beverage market, and also the establishment of global food players in the country. The market in China is anticipated to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period as well.



Some of the key players profiled in the Vital Wheat Gluten Market include Dedert Corporation, Royal Ingredients Group, Amilina, Augason Farms, Bryan W Nash & Sons, Bob's Red Mill, Manildra Group USA, Meelunie, honeyville, Pioneer Industries, Cargill, and Tereos.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-Organic

5.3 Organic



6 Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 E-Retailers

6.3 Retail Stores

6.4 Supermarkets



7 Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery Products

7.3 Noodles & Pizza Crust

7.4 Nutraceuticals

7.5 Pasta

7.6 Pet Food & Animal Feed

7.7 Processed Meat

7.8 Snacks and Confectioneries



8 Global Vital Wheat Gluten Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



Dedert Corporation

Royal Ingredients Group

Amilina

Augason Farms

Bryan W Nash & Sons

Bob's Red Mill

Manildra Group USA

Meelunie

Honeyville

Pioneer industries

Cargill

Tereos

