The Global Egg Protein market accounted for $28.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $48.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Consumer awareness about a healthy diet and increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the surge in demand for plant-based proteins is hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the type, the egg white powder segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer attention as they contribute to weight loss and increased muscle gain. Manufacturers in the egg white powder market are developing improved egg white protein powders for consumers suffering from lactose intolerance. Thus, egg white protein powders cater to the on-the-go food preferences of the customers.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as growing focus on leading active lifestyles, urbanization, western influence on diets, and growing middle-class population with improving disposable incomes in emerging economies including China and India, are expected to drive the demand. Moreover, the upsurge in poultry production in Indian market boosts the availability of eggs in the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Egg Protein Market include Farm Pride, Lodewijckx Group, Rembrandt, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Adriaan Goede, Avangardco, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Eurovo Group, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, and Kewpie.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Egg Protein Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Egg White Powder

5.3 Egg Yolk Powder

5.4 Whole Egg Protein



6 Global Egg Protein Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Liquid

6.3 Powder

6.4 Solid



7 Global Egg Protein Market, By Flavour

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flavoured

7.2.1 Chocolate

7.2.2 Strawberry

7.2.3 Vanilla

7.3 Regular



8 Global Egg Protein Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Binding

8.3 Crystallization

8.4 Emulsifying

8.5 Leavening

8.6 Preservatives

8.7 Thickening



9 Global Egg Protein Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Medical And Drug Stores

9.4 Online Store

9.5 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



10 Global Egg Protein Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bakery & Confectionery

10.3 Dietary Supplements

10.4 Feed

10.5 Food & Beverages

10.6 Ice Cream

10.7 Meat Products

10.8 Personal Care & Cosmetics

10.9 Protein & Nutritional Bars



11 Global Egg Protein Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Breakfast Cereals

11.3 Dairy & Desserts

11.4 Dressing, Sauces & Spreads

11.5 Functional Beverages

11.6 Infant Nutrition

11.7 Pharmaceutical Products

11.8 Prepared Foods

11.9 Sports Nutrition



12 Global Egg Protein Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling



A.G. Foods

Adriaan Goede

Avangardco

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Eurovo Group

Farm Pride

IGRECA

Interovo

Kewpie

Lodewijckx Group

Rembrandt

Rose Acre Farms

Sanovo

VH Group

Wulro

