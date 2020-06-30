Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deployment of Chinese Mobile Phone Brands and Their Supply Chains in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With increased market saturation and competition, Chinese smartphone brands have aggressively tapped into overseas markets to create new business opportunities.

India, the world's second largest smartphone market, is undergoing rapid transition from 3G to 4G while the Indian government is planning to deploy and commercialize 5G networks. In a bid to develop the domestic smartphone industry, the Indian government has launched the Make in India initiative with policies to attract foreign investment and help foreign companies set up factories in India.

As Chinese smartphone brands have established a solid foothold in India and continued to expand rapidly, their suppliers are likely to build up a local supply chain ecosystem in India. In the wake of changes in the global market, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and cost considerations, India will become another potential hub for smartphone brands.

Report Scope



Deployment of Chinese Mobile Phone Brands and Their Supply Chains in India

Development of the Chinese smartphone market, touching on the shipments of 4G smartphones in China

Development of the Indian smartphone market and includes Chinese brands; market presence, smartphone demand, and 5G phone sales in China

India's policies for smartphones, including the Phased Smartphone Manufacturing Program and preferable policies for smartphones, foreign investments, and taxation rates

Smartphone supply chain in India, touching on the production and R&D of Chinese smartphone brands and ODMs in India

Outlook for the Indian smartphone industry and its supply chains

Key Topics Covered



1. Current Status of Chinese Smartphone Market

2. Current Status of Indian Smartphone Market

2.1 Chinese Brands Hold 86% of Indian Smartphone Market

2.2 Smartphone Demand is Deferred to Late 2020 or 2021 on COVID-19

2.3 5G Phone Sales in India Affected by Telecoms' Delays in 5G Commercialization

3. India's Policies for the Smartphone Industry

3.1 The Phased Smartphone Manufacturing Program

3.2 Preferential Policies for Smartphone Manufacturing Facility Imports, Foreign Investments, and Taxation

4. Smartphone Supply Chain in India

4.1 Emergence of Chinese Smartphone Brands in India

4.2 Development of Chinese Smartphone Brands; Suppliers in India

5. Outlook for India's Smartphone Supply Chain

6. Author's Perspective

Companies Mentioned



AAC Technologies

Acer

Allwinner Technology

Aohai Technology. Apacer

Apple

ASE

ASUS

Aucksun

AUO

BAK

BOE

Bosch

BYD

Chipbond

ChipMOS

Chunghua Picture Tubes

Cisco

Coho Technology

Compeq

CTC

Delta

Desay Battery

Dynpack

EMC

ESMT

Flex

Flexium

Flextronics

FocalTech

FortuneShip

Foxconn

Foxlink

Goertek

GSEO

Hannstar

Hipad Intelligent

Hisilicon

Hitech Semiconductor

HKC

Holitech

Honor

HTC

Huaxing Photoelectric

Innolux

Intel

Intex

IVO. JCET

Karbonn Mobiles

Kinwong

Kire Optronics

KYEC

Largan

Lava

Lenovo

LG

Lingsen Precision

Lision Technology

Lite-On

Luxshare ICT

MCM

Mediatek

Merry

M-Flex

Micromax

Nokia

Novatek

O-film

On-Bright Electronics

OnePlus

Oppo

Panasonic

Parade

Phison Electronics

Powertech

Primax

Q Technology

RDA Microelectronics

Realtek

Richtek Technolog

Rockchip Electronics

Samsung

Sanan Optoelectronics

Shennan Circuits

Sigurd Microelectronics

Silead

Simplo

SMIC

SPIL

Spreadtrum

Sterlite

Sunny Optical

Sunwin Electro-Technology

Sunwoda Electronic

Superpix

TCL

Tecno Mobile

TFME

Tianma Microelectronics

Tianshui Huatian

TPK

Tripod

Truly Opto-electronics

Tsinghua Unigroup

TSMC

TXD Technology

UMC

Unimicro

VIS

Vivo

Wind Communication

Wingtec

Winstek

Wintek

Wistron

Xiaomi

XMC

Youngfast

YTEC

Zhen Ding Technology

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3jau1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900