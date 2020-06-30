Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deployment of Chinese Mobile Phone Brands and Their Supply Chains in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With increased market saturation and competition, Chinese smartphone brands have aggressively tapped into overseas markets to create new business opportunities.

India, the world's second largest smartphone market, is undergoing rapid transition from 3G to 4G while the Indian government is planning to deploy and commercialize 5G networks. In a bid to develop the domestic smartphone industry, the Indian government has launched the Make in India initiative with policies to attract foreign investment and help foreign companies set up factories in India.

As Chinese smartphone brands have established a solid foothold in India and continued to expand rapidly, their suppliers are likely to build up a local supply chain ecosystem in India. In the wake of changes in the global market, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and cost considerations, India will become another potential hub for smartphone brands.

Report Scope

  • Deployment of Chinese Mobile Phone Brands and Their Supply Chains in India
  • Development of the Chinese smartphone market, touching on the shipments of 4G smartphones in China
  • Development of the Indian smartphone market and includes Chinese brands; market presence, smartphone demand, and 5G phone sales in China
  • India's policies for smartphones, including the Phased Smartphone Manufacturing Program and preferable policies for smartphones, foreign investments, and taxation rates
  • Smartphone supply chain in India, touching on the production and R&D of Chinese smartphone brands and ODMs in India
  • Outlook for the Indian smartphone industry and its supply chains

Key Topics Covered

1. Current Status of Chinese Smartphone Market

2. Current Status of Indian Smartphone Market
2.1 Chinese Brands Hold 86% of Indian Smartphone Market
2.2 Smartphone Demand is Deferred to Late 2020 or 2021 on COVID-19
2.3 5G Phone Sales in India Affected by Telecoms' Delays in 5G Commercialization

3. India's Policies for the Smartphone Industry
3.1 The Phased Smartphone Manufacturing Program
3.2 Preferential Policies for Smartphone Manufacturing Facility Imports, Foreign Investments, and Taxation

4. Smartphone Supply Chain in India
4.1 Emergence of Chinese Smartphone Brands in India
4.2 Development of Chinese Smartphone Brands; Suppliers in India

5. Outlook for India's Smartphone Supply Chain

6. Author's Perspective

