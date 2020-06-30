Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of AIoT Chips and Leading Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of AI chips in support of IoT, looks into deployment strategies of leading companies such as Intel, Nvidia, MediaTek, and Qualcomm, and their solutions, as well as major players of Taiwan's semiconductor industry in AIoT; examines future trends of AIoT chips.
Report Scope
Over the years, with the PC technology growing into popularity and maturity, the convergence of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things), collectively called AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things), has become the next area of focus.
With an increasing number of IoT applications adopted in people's everyday lives, individual industries have been connecting physical and virtual space using IoT technology while using sensors to acquire data. The acquired data is then computed and processed further using AI chips to ensure better and faster operations.
Key Topics Covered
1. Development of AIoT
1.1 Scenario Analysis Strengthened to Improve UX
1.2 AIoT Increases the Demand for Edging Computer
2. Deployment Strategies of Major AIoT Chipmakers
2.1 Intel
2.1.1 Hybrid Processor Architecture to Compensate for the Disadvantage of CPU Parallel Computing
2.2 Nvidia
2.3 MediaTek
2.4 Qualcomm
3. Deployment Strategies of Taiwan's Semiconductor Industry in AIoT
3.1 AI on Chip Taiwan Alliance Established in Response to AIoT Trends
4. Author's Perspective
List of Tables
Table 1 Taiwanese IC Design Companies with AI Investments
Table 2 AITA (AI on Chip Taiwan Alliance) and its Members
List of Figures
Figure 1 Global IoT Connected Devices, 2018-2023
Figure 2 AIOT Features of Amazon Alexa
Figure 3 Computing Architecture of Amazon Alexa
Figure 4 Illustration of an Embedded IoT Device with Intel Movidius
Figure 5 Server Platform of Nvidia HGX-2
Figure 6 Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Designed for Processing High Efficient Inference Workloads
Companies Mentioned
