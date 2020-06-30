Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Huawei's Supply Chain and its Future Prospects Amid the US-China Trade War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2019 was a seminal year for 5G development, as the world's telecom heavyweights vyed to gain a foothold in the nascent technology.
The Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, benefiting from strong government support, was the world's largest 5G equipment supplier last year and the No. 3 smartphone maker by shipments. Observing that China was poised to take the global lead in 5G deployment, the United States opened a new front in the U.S.-China trade war, focusing on ICT (Information and Communications Technology).
In order to ensure the integrity of its supply chain, Huawei has to gradually shift its focus to reducing reliance on U.S. manufacturers. At the same time, the disruptions in Huawei's supply chain are having knock-on effects throughout the global ICT sector. With that in mind, this report looks in detail at the changes in Huawei's supply chain and explores the context and future impact on the industry.
Report Scope
Key Topics Covered
1. Development of Huawei
1.1 Huawei's Growing Importance in the Communications Industry
1.2 US Aims to Disrupt Huawei's Supply Chain with Huawei Ban
1.2.1 Trump to Lower the Export Restriction Threshold of US-made Components to 10% of the value from 25%
1.2.2 Trump Plans New Curbs on Huawei's Overseas Suppliers
2. Countermeasures
2.1.1 Huawei to Increase New Facilities in France to Consolidate 5G Market Presence in Europe
2.1.2 Huawei Furiously Stockpiled US Semiconductors and Parts in Response to Huawei Ban
3. Changes in Supply Chains
3.1 Huawei Relies Heavily on Semiconductors from Taiwanese Suppliers
3.2 The US Asks Allies to Drop Huawei
3.3 Huawei's Smartphone Component Supply Adjustments Benefiting Japanese and Taiwanese Companies
3.3.1 Huawei Increases Adoption of Phone Chips from Hisilicon and MediaTek
3.3.2 Huawei Seeking New Suppliers from Japan for High-end Components
3.3.3 GMS-Free Affects Huawei Smartphone Sales in Europe
4. Future Prospects
4.1 US Weighing Further Restriction on Huawei Semiconductor Supplies
4.2 Huawei's Countermeasures
4.2.1 Developing a Comprehensive Local Supply Chain Built around HiSilicon
4.2.2 Chinese RF Industry to Speed Up Development with Huawei Investments
4.2.3. Huawei Develops Own OS for Chinse Smartphones
4. Author's Perspective
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4tdd2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: