Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Strategies of Huawei, 2020 and Beyond" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Huawei in terms of revenue performance and market presence; points out three major challenges amid the US-China trade war and COVID-19 pandemic; examines countermeasures of the company in response to US government charges against Huawei, COVID-19 pandemic, and difficulties facing its business groups over the years.
Report Scope
In December 2018, the US government requested the Canadian police to arrest Meng Wanzhou pursuant to the extradition treaty between Canada and the United States.
In May 2019, the US government restricted US firms from selling components and technology to Huawei and put Huawei in a difficult situation.
In 2020, following embracing cooperate restructuring and supply chain strengthening strategies, Huawei has been attempting to maintain revenue growth and survive from the global backlash against Huawei, especially the United States and its allies, while maintaining its leading position in the global communications market in the 5G era.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction of Huawei
1.1 Maintained Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2019 Despite US Sanctions
1.2 Huawei Has Telecom Customers in All Markets Outside of the US
2. Challenges Facing Huawei
2.1 US Restrictions on Supply and Demand Hamper Huawei's Market Expansion
2.1.1 Supply-side: Barriers on Huawei's Acquisition of Critical US software and hardware components Increase
2.1.2 Demand-side - Restrictions placed in the name of national security on the purchase of Huawei equipment by US companies with alternatives suggested
2.2 COVID-19 Epidemic May Negatively Impact Huawei in Two Ways
2.2.1 Mobile Carriers Delaying Their Network Upgrades and Reducing Their Annual Capital Expenditures
2.2.2 Many Countries Have Questioned China's Handling of the Epidemic and Huawei May Be Caught in the Backlash
2.3 Slow Growth in Two Major Business Groups with Better Performance Needed in Europe and East Asia
3. Countermeasures of Huawei
3.1 Response to US Government and COVID-19
3.1.1 Actively Counter US Government's Accusations through Litigation and Public Statements
3.1.2 Consolidation of Relations with Friendly European Nations
3.1.3 Huawei Aims for Becoming an International Leader in Communications Technology
3.1.4 Improving the Self-Sufficiency in Critical Software and Hardware
3.2 Response to Issues Facing Business Groups
3.2.1 Consolidation of 5G Orders for Chinese Market
3.2.2 Corporate Restructuring to Create New BU for Cloud & AI and Smart Car
3.2.3 Continued Rollouts of New Products into Main Product Lines
4. Author Perspective
List of Tables
Table 1 Huawei Revenue and Profit Performance, 2013-2019
Table 2 Annual Revenue Growth of Huawei by Business Group and Geographic Region, 2013-2019
Table 3 Huawei's Response to US Government Sanctions
Table 4 Leading US/Chinese ICT Vendors; Lobbying Amount in the EU
Table 5 R&D Spending of the Top Three Mobile Communications System Vendors, 2015-2019
Table 6 Key Investments of Hubble Technology, 2019-2020
Table 7 Outcome of Huawei Bids on China Mobile 5G Projects
List of Figures
Figure 1 Huawei's Revenue Distribution by Business Group, 2013-2019
Figure 2 Huawei's Revenue Distribution by Region, 2013-2019
Figure 3 Huawei's Market Presence in Key Telecom Equipment Markets, 2019
Figure 4 Research Findings on 5G Patent Families
Figure 5 Illustration of HiSilicon Product Lines
Figure 6 Six Features of Huawei Cloud
Figure 7 Huawei HiCar Product Features and Strategies
Figure 8 Huawei 1+8+N Product Roadmap
Figure 9 Huawei WeLinks Four Key Product Elements and Results of Pre-Launch Trials
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbe185
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: