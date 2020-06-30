Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Strategies of Huawei, 2020 and Beyond" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of Huawei in terms of revenue performance and market presence; points out three major challenges amid the US-China trade war and COVID-19 pandemic; examines countermeasures of the company in response to US government charges against Huawei, COVID-19 pandemic, and difficulties facing its business groups over the years.

Report Scope



Development of Huawei, touching the company's revenue and profit performance and its business group revenues in recent years

New product solutions of Huawei's new Cloud & AI and smart car business units

Three major challenges facing Huawei and the company's countermeasures

In December 2018, the US government requested the Canadian police to arrest Meng Wanzhou pursuant to the extradition treaty between Canada and the United States.

In May 2019, the US government restricted US firms from selling components and technology to Huawei and put Huawei in a difficult situation.

In 2020, following embracing cooperate restructuring and supply chain strengthening strategies, Huawei has been attempting to maintain revenue growth and survive from the global backlash against Huawei, especially the United States and its allies, while maintaining its leading position in the global communications market in the 5G era.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction of Huawei

1.1 Maintained Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2019 Despite US Sanctions

1.2 Huawei Has Telecom Customers in All Markets Outside of the US



2. Challenges Facing Huawei

2.1 US Restrictions on Supply and Demand Hamper Huawei's Market Expansion

2.1.1 Supply-side: Barriers on Huawei's Acquisition of Critical US software and hardware components Increase

2.1.2 Demand-side - Restrictions placed in the name of national security on the purchase of Huawei equipment by US companies with alternatives suggested

2.2 COVID-19 Epidemic May Negatively Impact Huawei in Two Ways

2.2.1 Mobile Carriers Delaying Their Network Upgrades and Reducing Their Annual Capital Expenditures

2.2.2 Many Countries Have Questioned China's Handling of the Epidemic and Huawei May Be Caught in the Backlash

2.3 Slow Growth in Two Major Business Groups with Better Performance Needed in Europe and East Asia



3. Countermeasures of Huawei

3.1 Response to US Government and COVID-19

3.1.1 Actively Counter US Government's Accusations through Litigation and Public Statements

3.1.2 Consolidation of Relations with Friendly European Nations

3.1.3 Huawei Aims for Becoming an International Leader in Communications Technology

3.1.4 Improving the Self-Sufficiency in Critical Software and Hardware

3.2 Response to Issues Facing Business Groups

3.2.1 Consolidation of 5G Orders for Chinese Market

3.2.2 Corporate Restructuring to Create New BU for Cloud & AI and Smart Car

3.2.3 Continued Rollouts of New Products into Main Product Lines



4. Author Perspective



List of Tables

Table 1 Huawei Revenue and Profit Performance, 2013-2019

Table 2 Annual Revenue Growth of Huawei by Business Group and Geographic Region, 2013-2019

Table 3 Huawei's Response to US Government Sanctions

Table 4 Leading US/Chinese ICT Vendors; Lobbying Amount in the EU

Table 5 R&D Spending of the Top Three Mobile Communications System Vendors, 2015-2019

Table 6 Key Investments of Hubble Technology, 2019-2020

Table 7 Outcome of Huawei Bids on China Mobile 5G Projects



List of Figures

Figure 1 Huawei's Revenue Distribution by Business Group, 2013-2019

Figure 2 Huawei's Revenue Distribution by Region, 2013-2019

Figure 3 Huawei's Market Presence in Key Telecom Equipment Markets, 2019

Figure 4 Research Findings on 5G Patent Families

Figure 5 Illustration of HiSilicon Product Lines

Figure 6 Six Features of Huawei Cloud

Figure 7 Huawei HiCar Product Features and Strategies

Figure 8 Huawei 1+8+N Product Roadmap

Figure 9 Huawei WeLinks Four Key Product Elements and Results of Pre-Launch Trials

Companies Mentioned



3PEAK Inc.

Alibaba

Apple

China Mobile

CICT

Ciena

Cisco

Da-Jiang Innovations

Ericsson

FiberHome

General Electric

Google

Hikvision

HiSilicon

HP

Huawei

IBM

iDeepWise Artificial Intelligence

Intel

Jiehuate Micro-Electronic

Juniper

Kingdee

LG

Microsoft

NewCoSemi Beijing

Nokia

North Ocean Photonics

NTT Docomo

Oppo

Qualcomm

Sharp

Shoulder Electronics

Tarconn Electronics

Suzhou Yutai Auto Electronics

Tencent

Tianyue Advanced Material Technology

Vivo

Xiaomi

Youyou Network

ZTE

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbe185

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900