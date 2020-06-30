Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Security Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most significant trend in the global web security market is cloud migration. Enterprises are eager to transition to cloud-delivered solutions to reduce the cost and complexity of their digital defense. Cloud-based solutions allow organizations to seamlessly extend protection to mobile users and employees working from home, which has proven essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This research highlights that web security vendors must continuously innovate to gain or sustain a competitive edge both from technological and marketing perspectives. This is largely because the global web security market is saturated and mature, making it is a highly competitive and crowded space populated by over 30 vendors.
This report in the global web security market is an analytical publication that reveals the competitive positioning of 15 web security vendors. The companies' positioning on the report is determined by their Growth and Innovation scores.
Several factors differentiate them from the competition:
Industry leaders that already demonstrate an unquestionable commitment to innovation and growth are recognized as best practice recipients. The publication also contains individual company profiles that provide an overview of each vendor's location and strength on the report as well as future steps the company needs to take to improve its competitive positioning.
