This research has identified the core areas in which artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled healthcare IT solutions are most relevant for hospitals, physicians, and payers.



Hospitals that have so far invested in AI-based financial solutions to automate patient access management, reimbursement eligibility matching, and computer-assisted coding are now also preferring clinical-grade AI solutions for imaging analytics, genomics profiling, clinical risk stratification, and precision medicine-based diagnosis.



Physician practices continue to focus on automated, AI-based healthcare IT solutions that perform practice management, physician scheduling, and workforce attribution. Large group practices are investing in conversational AI solutions that engage and activate patients via chatbot. AI also allows practice management software to merge with a third-party electronic medical record (EMR) or population health management platform for effective referral management and patient tracking in their journey across the care continuum.



The payer market, one of the biggest investors in AI-based healthcare IT solutions, is betting big on enterprise-grade AI platforms that predict epidemics (such as COVID-19), forecast patient volume across their member providers, authenticate reimbursement, and drive general well-being of the insured population through medication management and self-care enablement.



Other stakeholders are emerging, too. Government agencies, patients, incubators, academic medical centers, large healthcare IT vendors, and institutional investors are playing important roles in helping this technology gain traction in the global healthcare market.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Companies to Action

Allscripts

Amazon Web Services

Apple

Change Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Google

Health Catalyst

HP Systems

IBM Watson Health

Inovalon

Intel

Medial Early Sign

Microsoft

Nuance

Optum

Philips Healthcare

Qure.ai

Salesforce

SigTuple

Wolters Kluwer

3. Strategic Insights

4. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

5. Analyst Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

