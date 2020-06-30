Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in current market conditions, are focused on their core products and services and would like to outsource all other support activities.
Mobility is a significant cost centre that requires resources in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price and for each of the intermediary segment in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilisation mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporates prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service that offers on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.
The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends, such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used car leasing, and car subscription mobility model are analysed. Other trends such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitisation (Blockchain in the leasing industry) are also studied.
The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2020. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, growth opportunities that they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success have been provided. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.
Research Highlights
This study is focused on the outlook of the global fleet leasing industry in 2020. It starts with detailing the existing market scenario, followed by trends that are shaping the leasing industry in 2020. It provides the market size of the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales and parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.
The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on actual development and growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2019-2023). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for leading leasing providers worldwide.
Key Topics Covered
1. How Will COVID-19 Impact the Leasing Industry in 2020?
- Developments in Vehicle Leasing Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Leasing Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Global New Vehicle Leasing Market
- Emerging Opportunities in Leasing Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings - Highlights of 2019
- Key Findings - Predictions for 2020
- Company Car Funding Analysis
- Regional Market Summary - Americas
- Regional Market Summary - Europe
- Regional Market Summary - APAC
- Regional Market Summary - BRICS
- Regional Market Summary - The Middle East
- Market Competition Analysis
- Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Company Car New Registration - Powertrain Segmentation
- Company Car Leasing - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Trend
- Company Car Leasing - xEV Trend
- Company Car New Registration - Brand Class
- Company Car Leasing - Brand Class Trend
- Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel
- Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel Trend
- Private Leasing - Regional Overview
- Used Car Leasing - Regional Overview
- Used Car Leasing - Top Markets
- Car Sharing by Funding Model
- Car Sharing Parc - Trend
3. 2020 Global Economic Outlook - Executive Summary
- Covid-19 Global Economic Impact - Visioning Scenarios
- Global, Advanced, and Emerging Market Growth
- Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top 5 Predictions
- 2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot
- Major Economies - Key Predictions for 2020
4. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Project and Research Scope
- Regional Scope of Each Business Segment
- Market Structure
- Fleet Segmentation
- Car Sharing
- Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology
- Market Definitions
5. Global Vehicle Leasing Market Metrics
- Market Metrics - Vehicles in Operation
- Market Metrics - New Registrations Market Breakup
- Market Metrics - Company Car Leasing Market Evolution
- Market Metrics - Key Participants
6. Business Segment Analysis - Private Leasing
- Product Evolution of Private Leasing
- Market Evolution of Private Leasing
- Private Leasing - Regional Overview
- Customer Segmentation Analysis
- Competitor Segmentation Analysis
- Private Operational Leasing - An Alternative to Company Car
- Hot Spots for Private Operational Leasing
- Private Operational Leasing, Regional Opportunity Analysis
- ALD Automotive - Private Lease Contracts Triple in 3 Years
- Synergies in Private Leasing and Car Sharing
- U-Go - Bringing Car Sharing and Private Leasing Together
- Blurring Barriers Between Car Subscription and Private Leasing
- Car Subscriptions Address Shortcomings in Private Lease
- Growth Opportunity - Private Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. xEV Leasing
- Reasons to Go Green and Why Leasing?
- Trends to Follow in the xEV Leasing Space
- Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis - xEV Leasing
- xEV Leasing - Global Overview
- xEV Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis
- xEV Leasing Providers
- Future eMobility Business Models
- The Mobility House - V2G a Win-Win Business Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity - Electric Vehicle Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Used Car Leasing
- Product Evolution of Used Car Leasing
- What Lease Companies Aim to Achieve Through Used Car Leasing?
- Financial Leasing Dominates the Used Car Leasing Segment
- Lease Companies Push Used Car Leasing Through Multiple Channels
- Customer Segmentation Analysis
- Market Metrics - Used Car Leasing (FL)
- Market Metrics - Used Car Leasing (OL)
- Service Provider Landscape
- Leasing Providers Target Business Users With Young Cars
- Used Car Leasing - Regional Developments
- Used Car Leasing - Strategic Selling
- Growth Opportunity - Used Car Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Small and Medium Enterprises Leasing
- Global SME Leasing Market Overview
- Customer Segmentation Analysis
- SME Leasing Trends
- Growth Opportunity - SME Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Premium Vehicle Leasing
- Premium Vehicle - Sales and Penetration in True Fleets
- Premium Vehicle Leasing - Make and Model Metrics
- Premium Leasing Providers
- Premium Vehicles Meet Subscription
- Mercedes-Benz Collection
- Growth Opportunity - Premium Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
11. Medium- and Heavy-duty Vehicle Leasing
- Medium-/Heavy-duty Vehicle Leasing - Product Overview
- Medium-/Heavy-duty Vehicle Leasing Market Overview
- Key Trends in the Leasing Market
- Competitor Benchmarking Analysis
- Company Profile - Ryder
- ChoiceLease Truck Leasing - A Winning Solution
- Growth Opportunity - CV Leasing
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. Fleet Telematics
- Top Connected Fleet Services and Features by Vehicle Segment
- Fleet Telematics - Market Trends
- Role of Fleet Leasing Companies in Telematics - A Snapshot
- Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. Digitisation in the Leasing Industry
- What are the Levels of Digitisation in the Leasing Industry?
- Digitisation in Leasing Industry - Competitor Benchmarking
- Digitisation in the Leasing Industry - Competitor Strategies
14. Vehicle Leasing Industry - Geographical Outlook
- Opportunity Outlook - Americas
- Opportunity Outlook - BRICS
- Opportunity Outlook - Europe
- Opportunity Outlook - The Middle East
- Opportunity Outlook - APAC
15. Conclusions and 2020 Outlook
- Leasing Companies to Look Out for - The Author's Perspective
- Start-ups to Look Out for - The Author's Perspective
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Market Engineering Methodology
16. Appendix
- Business Model Analysis
- Private Lease Development
- Packaging and Pricing - Operational Leasing
- Leasing Providers Focus on Dedicated B2C Remarketing Channels
- Focus Towards LCV Leasing
- Acronyms
- A Comprehensive Approach of the Leasing Industry
- Fleet and Leasing Geographical Scope
