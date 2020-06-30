Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in current market conditions, are focused on their core products and services and would like to outsource all other support activities.

Mobility is a significant cost centre that requires resources in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price and for each of the intermediary segment in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilisation mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporates prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service that offers on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.



The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends, such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used car leasing, and car subscription mobility model are analysed. Other trends such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitisation (Blockchain in the leasing industry) are also studied.

The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2020. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, growth opportunities that they need to look at and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success have been provided. Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.



Research Highlights



This study is focused on the outlook of the global fleet leasing industry in 2020. It starts with detailing the existing market scenario, followed by trends that are shaping the leasing industry in 2020. It provides the market size of the passenger vehicle (PV) and the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales and parc data for the total market and the fleet and the company car (true fleet) segments.

The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on actual development and growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase. The analysis takes into account historic data and current market conditions and insight and opinion from market participants to deliver a 5-year outlook on growth opportunities (2019-2023). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolio, the study details actual competitor data (portfolio) for leading leasing providers worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



1. How Will COVID-19 Impact the Leasing Industry in 2020?

Developments in Vehicle Leasing Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Leasing Industry

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Global New Vehicle Leasing Market

Emerging Opportunities in Leasing Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings - Highlights of 2019

Key Findings - Predictions for 2020

Company Car Funding Analysis

Regional Market Summary - Americas

Regional Market Summary - Europe

Regional Market Summary - APAC

Regional Market Summary - BRICS

Regional Market Summary - The Middle East

Market Competition Analysis

Acquisitions and Partnerships

Company Car New Registration - Powertrain Segmentation

Company Car Leasing - Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Trend

Company Car Leasing - xEV Trend

Company Car New Registration - Brand Class

Company Car Leasing - Brand Class Trend

Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel

Company Car Leasing - Sales Channel Trend

Private Leasing - Regional Overview

Used Car Leasing - Regional Overview

Used Car Leasing - Top Markets

Car Sharing by Funding Model

Car Sharing Parc - Trend

3. 2020 Global Economic Outlook - Executive Summary

Covid-19 Global Economic Impact - Visioning Scenarios

Global, Advanced, and Emerging Market Growth

Global Economic Outlook 2020 - Top 5 Predictions

2020 World GDP Growth Snapshot

Major Economies - Key Predictions for 2020

4. Research Scope and Segmentation

Project and Research Scope

Regional Scope of Each Business Segment

Market Structure

Fleet Segmentation

Car Sharing

Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology

Market Definitions

5. Global Vehicle Leasing Market Metrics

Market Metrics - Vehicles in Operation

Market Metrics - New Registrations Market Breakup

Market Metrics - Company Car Leasing Market Evolution

Market Metrics - Key Participants

6. Business Segment Analysis - Private Leasing

Product Evolution of Private Leasing

Market Evolution of Private Leasing

Private Leasing - Regional Overview

Customer Segmentation Analysis

Competitor Segmentation Analysis

Private Operational Leasing - An Alternative to Company Car

Hot Spots for Private Operational Leasing

Private Operational Leasing, Regional Opportunity Analysis

ALD Automotive - Private Lease Contracts Triple in 3 Years

Synergies in Private Leasing and Car Sharing

U-Go - Bringing Car Sharing and Private Leasing Together

Blurring Barriers Between Car Subscription and Private Leasing

Car Subscriptions Address Shortcomings in Private Lease

Growth Opportunity - Private Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. xEV Leasing

Reasons to Go Green and Why Leasing?

Trends to Follow in the xEV Leasing Space

Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis - xEV Leasing

xEV Leasing - Global Overview

xEV Leasing - Regional Opportunity Analysis

xEV Leasing Providers

Future eMobility Business Models

The Mobility House - V2G a Win-Win Business Opportunity

Growth Opportunity - Electric Vehicle Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Used Car Leasing

Product Evolution of Used Car Leasing

What Lease Companies Aim to Achieve Through Used Car Leasing?

Financial Leasing Dominates the Used Car Leasing Segment

Lease Companies Push Used Car Leasing Through Multiple Channels

Customer Segmentation Analysis

Market Metrics - Used Car Leasing (FL)

Market Metrics - Used Car Leasing (OL)

Service Provider Landscape

Leasing Providers Target Business Users With Young Cars

Used Car Leasing - Regional Developments

Used Car Leasing - Strategic Selling

Growth Opportunity - Used Car Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Small and Medium Enterprises Leasing

Global SME Leasing Market Overview

Customer Segmentation Analysis

SME Leasing Trends

Growth Opportunity - SME Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Premium Vehicle Leasing

Premium Vehicle - Sales and Penetration in True Fleets

Premium Vehicle Leasing - Make and Model Metrics

Premium Leasing Providers

Premium Vehicles Meet Subscription

Mercedes-Benz Collection

Growth Opportunity - Premium Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Medium- and Heavy-duty Vehicle Leasing

Medium-/Heavy-duty Vehicle Leasing - Product Overview

Medium-/Heavy-duty Vehicle Leasing Market Overview

Key Trends in the Leasing Market

Competitor Benchmarking Analysis

Company Profile - Ryder

ChoiceLease Truck Leasing - A Winning Solution

Growth Opportunity - CV Leasing

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Fleet Telematics

Top Connected Fleet Services and Features by Vehicle Segment

Fleet Telematics - Market Trends

Role of Fleet Leasing Companies in Telematics - A Snapshot

Growth Opportunity - Technology and Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. Digitisation in the Leasing Industry

What are the Levels of Digitisation in the Leasing Industry?

Digitisation in Leasing Industry - Competitor Benchmarking

Digitisation in the Leasing Industry - Competitor Strategies

14. Vehicle Leasing Industry - Geographical Outlook

Opportunity Outlook - Americas

Opportunity Outlook - BRICS

Opportunity Outlook - Europe

Opportunity Outlook - The Middle East

Opportunity Outlook - APAC

15. Conclusions and 2020 Outlook

Leasing Companies to Look Out for - The Author's Perspective

Start-ups to Look Out for - The Author's Perspective

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Market Engineering Methodology

16. Appendix

Business Model Analysis

Private Lease Development

Packaging and Pricing - Operational Leasing

Leasing Providers Focus on Dedicated B2C Remarketing Channels

Focus Towards LCV Leasing

Acronyms

A Comprehensive Approach of the Leasing Industry

Fleet and Leasing Geographical Scope

