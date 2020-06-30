New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nisin Market by Application and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793805/?utm_source=GNW

Key factors, such as the increase in demand for clean label ingredient snacks and organic preservatives across regions, are projected to drive the growth of the nisin market during the forecast period.

• By application, the dairy product segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.



The dairy products segment is projected to dominate the application segment in the nisin market.For dairy products, such as cheese, nisin is the most preferred and effective preservative due to the heat treatment steps of pasteurization, which does not eliminate all the spores.



In addition, milk is sensitive to thermal treatment. Therefore, manufacturers prefer investing in nisin to preserve dairy products.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global nisin market due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward clean label products.



The global nisin market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region.These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



The nisin market in the North American region is projected to be driven by the increase in consumer awareness toward organic and clean label ingredients.North America is a key manufacturer of the food & beverage industry.



Moreover, North America is one of the leading consumers of dairy products, processed food, and canned food products. Nisin is one of the non-toxic preservative options, which is gaining popularity among manufacturers.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Value Chain: Supply Side-43% and Demand Side-57%

• By Designation: D-level - 38%C-level -32%, and Others*-30%

• By Region: Europe - 36%, North America- 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW**- 14%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and Others in RoW.



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Galactic (Belgium)

• DuPont (US)

• Siveele B.V. (Netherlands)

• Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering (China)

• Shandong Freda Biotechnology (China)

• Chihon Biotechnology (China)

• Mayasan Biotech (Turkey)

• Handary S.A. (Belgium)

• Cayman Chemicals (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the nisin market, on the basis of application and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments in the nisin market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



