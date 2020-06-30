Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for antimicrobial coatings was estimated to be $2,377.3 million in 2020. The antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period 2020-25. The key factors driving the market include increase in incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), rise in geriatric population and growing awareness among end consumers
Antimicrobial coatings describes the collective knowledge, expertise and methods of using additives to create products that are permanently protected against microbes. Antimicrobial is used to describe substances which demonstrate the ability to reduce the presence of microbes, such as bacteria and mould.
This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Antimicrobial Coatings Market by raw materials, type, end user industries and geography.
Antimicrobial Technology will provide lasting protection from bacteria, including superbugs such as MRSA and E.coli. It will mitigate the development of all types of mould and is safe for use in plastics, paints, coatings, fabrics and many other material types to reduce the risk of unsightly and potentially harmful growths. It makes a product effective against viruses, such as the prevalent H1N1 influenza virus.
Antimicrobial Coatings Market
Market Research and Market Trends of Antimicrobial Coatings
Who are the Major Players in market?
The companies referred in the market research report includes AK Coatings, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Alistagen Corporation, BASF SE, BBJ Environmental Solutions, Cupron Inc., Dow Microbial Control, Fiber lock Technologies, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Microban International Ltd and more than 20 companies.
What is our report scope?
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.
All our reports are customizable to your company needs to a certain extent, we do provide 20 free consulting hours along with purchase of each report, and this will allow you to request any additional data to customize the report to your needs.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Antimicrobial Coatings Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - By Raw Materials (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Inorganic Coatings
6.3.1.1. Silver
6.3.1.2. Copper
6.3.1.3. Polymeric
6.3.1.4. Others
6.3.2. Organic
6.3.3. Others (includes Zinc-Oxide, Zirconium, Titanium dioxide, Quaternary Ammonia and Zinc Omadine)
6.3.4. Prod
7. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Escherichia Coli
7.2. Pseudomonas
7.3. Listeria
7.4. Others
8. Antimicrobial Coatings - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
8.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
8.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
8.3.1. Photo Catalytic Coatings
8.3.2. HVAC
8.3.3. Food and Beverages
8.3.4. Construction
8.3.5. Mold Remediation
8.3.6. Medical
8.3.7. Textiles
8.3.8. Others
9. Antimicrobial Coatings - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - North America Segment Research
9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
9.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
9.2.2. Revenue and Trends
9.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
9.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
9.2.5.1. U.S.
9.2.5.2. Canada
9.2.5.3. Mexico
9.2.5.4. Rest of North America
9.3. Antimicrobial Coatings - South America Segment Research
9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
9.4.2. Revenue and Trends
9.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
9.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
9.4.5.1. Brazil
9.4.5.2. Venezuela
9.4.5.3. Argentina
9.4.5.4. Ecuador
9.4.5.5. Peru
9.4.5.6. Colombia
9.4.5.7. Costa Rica
9.4.5.8. Rest of South America
9.5. Antimicrobial Coatings - Europe Segment Research
9.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
9.6.2. Revenue and Trends
9.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
9.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
9.6.5.1. U.K
9.6.5.2. Germany
9.6.5.3. Italy
9.6.5.4. France
9.6.5.5. Netherlands
9.6.5.6. Belgium
9.6.5.7. Spain
9.6.5.8. Denmark
9.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
9.7. Antimicrobial Coatings - APAC Segment Research
9.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
9.8.2. Revenue and Trends
9.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
9.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
9.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
9.8.5.1. China
9.8.5.2. Australia
9.8.5.3. Japan
9.8.5.4. South Korea
9.8.5.5. India
9.8.5.6. Taiwan
9.8.5.7. Malaysia
10. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Entropy
10.1. New product launches
10.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
11. Antimicrobial Coatings Market Company Analysis
11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
11.2. AK Coatings, Inc.
11.3. Akzo Nobel N.V.
11.4. Alistagen Corporation
11.5. BASF SE
11.6. BBJ Environmental Solutions
11.7. Cupron Inc.
11.8. Dow Microbial Control
11.9. Fiber lock Technologies, Inc.
11.10. PPG Industries, Inc.
11.11. Microban International Ltd
12. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Appendix
12.1. Abbreviations
12.2. Sources
13. Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Methodology
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Company Expert Interviews
13.1.2. Industry Databases
13.1.3. Associations
13.1.4. Company News
13.1.5. Company Annual Reports
13.1.6. Application Trends
13.1.7. New Products and Product database
13.1.8. Company Transcripts
13.1.9. R&D Trends
13.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews
13.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vsod8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
