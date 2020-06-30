Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Jack-Up Rig Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jack-up rig market volume is expected to reach 578 units in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.67% during the period spanning 2020-2024.

The growth in the market is supported by factors like rising urban population, increasing GDP per capita and surging global offshore drilling market. The market is predicted to witness certain trends like upsurge in global oil demand and technological advancements in the jack-up rigs. The global jack-up rig market is anticipated to face certain challenges such as the depletion of oil reserves and international political & economic instability. In 2020, the global jack-up rig market is expected to be influenced by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 would impact the economic growth and prices of crude oil.

The global jack-up rig market by age can be segmented into the following: <10 years, more than 30 years, 10-20 years and 20-30 years. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by <10 years jack-up rig segment, followed by more than 30 years jack-up rig. The global under construction jack-up rigs volume by region can be segmented as follows: China, Singapore and the Middle East. The dominant share of the market was held by China, followed by Singapore and the Middle East.

The global jack-up market by supply can be segmented as follows: Middle East, South East Asia, US Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Latin America. In 2019, the dominant share was held by the Middle East, followed by South-East Asia.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global jack-up rig market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Middle East, South East Asia, US Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Latin America) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (CIMC, Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine Ltd., DSME, Diamond Offshore Drilling and Shelf Drilling) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Oil & Gas Industry

1.2 Jack-Up Rigs

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact on Economic Growth

2.3 Impact on Crude Oil Prices

2.4 Change in Organic Traffic

2.5 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

3. Global Rig Market

3.1 Global Rig Count Volume

3.2 Global Rig Count Volume by Region

3.2.1 The US Rig Count Volume

3.2.2 Middle East Rig Count Volume

3.2.3 Asia Pacific Rig Count Volume

4. Global Jack-up Rig Market

4.1 Global Jack-up Rig Market by Fleet Size

4.2 Global Jack-up Rig Market Forecast by Fleet Size

4.3 Global Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

4.4 Global Working Jack-up Rig Count

4.5 Global Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

4.6 Global Jack-up Rig Market by Age

4.7 Global Jack-up Rig Orders by Volume

4.8 Global Jack-up Rig Attrition by Volume

4.9 Global Jack-up Rigs Delivery Schedule

4.10 Global Under Construction Jack-up Rigs

4.11 Global Under Construction Jack-up Rigs Volume by Region

5. Regional Jack-up Rig Market

5.1 Middle East

5.1.1 Middle East Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

5.1.2 Middle East Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

5.2 South-East Asia

5.2.1 South-East Asia Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

5.2.2 South-East Asia Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

5.3 The U.S. Gulf of Mexico

5.3.1 The US Gulf of Mexico Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

5.3.2 The US Gulf of Mexico Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

5.4 North Sea

5.4.1 North Sea Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

5.4.2 North Sea Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Jack-up Rig Supply and Utilization

5.5.2 Latin America Contracted Jack-up Rig Count

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Urbanization

6.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

6.1.3 Rising E&P Spending on Rigs

6.1.4 Rising Investment in Offshore Drilling Exploration Activities

6.2 Key Trends

6.2.1 Surging Oil Demand

6.2.2 Technological Advancements

6.2.3 Increasing Demand for Premium & Ultra Premium Jack-up Rigs

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Depletion of Oil Reserves

6.3.2 International Political and Economic Instability

6.3.3 Environmental Issues

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

7.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

7.1.3 Global Jack-Up Rig Deliveries by Company

7.1.4 Global Jack-Up Rig Orders by Company

8. Company Profiles

8.1 CIMC (China COSCO Shipping)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Keppel Corporation

8.3 Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (Sembcorp)

8.4 DSME

8.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling

8.6 Shelf Drilling (Shelf Drilling Intermediate)

