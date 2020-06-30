New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chelating Agents Market by Type, By Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03825788/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion in 2020 to USD 8.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Chelating agents are an integral part of cleaning products used in both household and institutional cleaning activities. Increasing demand from cleaning formulations, such as surface cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, and disinfectants, is the major driver of the chelating agents market.



Biodegradable chelating agents to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The objective of readily biodegradable chelating agents is to attain sustainability.The demand for cleaning products, such as surface cleaners, detergents, and personal care products, such as soaps, shampoos, and potable water, is continuously on the rise.



Growth in the consumption of these personal care and cleaning products; the necessity of maintaining proper hygiene at workplaces, homes, and commercial spaces; and safety provided by the product are the major factors propelling the demand for biodegradable chelating agents.



Cleaning to be the fastest-growing application segment.

Chelating agents are used in cleaning formulations for their effective functioning by preventing the minerals prevalent in hard water from meddling with the cleaning process.In addition, chelating agents also improve shelf-life, prevent allergies related to nickel or chromium, maintain color, provide antimicrobial effect, and help in scale removal.



The use of chelating agents in cleaning products, such as surface cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, detergents, and disinfectants, is expected to rise owing to the need for maintaining proper personal and surrounding hygiene.



APAC to dominate the chelating agents market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the chelating agents market during the forecast period.Growing population, urbanization, and industrialization are the major drivers for the chelating agents market in the region.



Industries, such as paper & pulp, industrial & institutional cleaning, water treatment, oil & gas, textile, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and personal care, use chelating agents in many applications and also have a major presence in APAC, which is responsible for the large size of the market in the region.

An increase in cleaning requirements in this pandemic situation has resulted in rapid growth in the use of cleaning products, such as surface cleaners and detergents, which, in perspective to the large population, is expected to drive the chelating agents market further during the forecast period.However, this pandemic has a negative impact on some of the applications; for instance, the pulp & paper industry is expected to witness slow growth owing to a decrease in demand for graphic paper.



Hence, as an overall impact on each application segment, the chelating agents market is expected to witness a dip in 2020.

In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the chelating agents market.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, D Level: 20%, Others: 50%

• By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, Middle East & Africa: 10%



The chelating agents market comprises major players, such as BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hexion (US), ADM (US), Ascend Performance Materials (US), MilliporeSigma (US), and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the chelating agents market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the chelating agents market and its segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall chelating agents market and the sub-segments.The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders comprehend the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

