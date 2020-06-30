Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rwanda Mini Grid Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Type (Fossil Fuel, Hydro, Solar and Solar Hybrid, Others (Wind and Biomass)), by Capacity (Below 50 KW, 50 KW-1 MW) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, Rwanda's Mini-Grid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.4% during 2020-2026F.

This report comprehensively covers the market by type and capacity.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Rwanda mini-grid market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Rwanda's mini-grid market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace on account of several policies such as Rwanda Vision 2050 and Rural Electrification Strategy. Furthermore, the growing population and swift pace of urbanization in the country have led to higher power demand from residential and commercial segments, along with supportive government policies & solar schemes which are further contributing towards the growth of this market.

The mini-grid market in Rwanda is anticipated to witness a period of slowdown on account of coronavirus triggered global recession, However, the situation is anticipated to improve post-2020 on account of increasing power demand and ambitious government targets of 100% electrification by 2024. These initiatives are anticipated to drive the deployment of mini-grids in Rwanda. Additionally, the Government of Rwanda plans to increase its off-grid connections to 48% from the current tally of 14% under the National Electrification Plan, which is expected to give a significant boost to the deployment of mini-grids in Rwanda. Initiatives such as National

Strategy for Transformation and easy financing for mini-grids is also anticipated to aid the growth of the aforementioned market in the coming years.

The solar-powered mini-grids segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to its widespread adoption across different applications on account reducing prices of solar PV modules and government subsidies to promote the installations of such mini-grids.

Key Highlights of the Report

Historical data & Forecast of Rwanda Mini-Grid Market Revenues and Volume for the Period 2016-2026F

Historical data of India Rwanda Mini-Grid Market Revenues, By Types, for the Period 2016-2019

Market Size & Forecast data of Rwanda Mini-Grid Market Revenues, By Types, until 2026F

Historical data of Rwanda Mini-Grid Market Revenues, By Capacity, for the Period 2016-2019

Market Size & Forecast data of Rwanda Mini-Grid Market Revenues, By Capacity until 2026F

Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Share Rankings

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

