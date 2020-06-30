Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rwanda Mini Grid Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Type (Fossil Fuel, Hydro, Solar and Solar Hybrid, Others (Wind and Biomass)), by Capacity (Below 50 KW, 50 KW-1 MW) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, Rwanda's Mini-Grid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.4% during 2020-2026F.
Rwanda's mini-grid market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace on account of several policies such as Rwanda Vision 2050 and Rural Electrification Strategy. Furthermore, the growing population and swift pace of urbanization in the country have led to higher power demand from residential and commercial segments, along with supportive government policies & solar schemes which are further contributing towards the growth of this market.
The mini-grid market in Rwanda is anticipated to witness a period of slowdown on account of coronavirus triggered global recession, However, the situation is anticipated to improve post-2020 on account of increasing power demand and ambitious government targets of 100% electrification by 2024. These initiatives are anticipated to drive the deployment of mini-grids in Rwanda. Additionally, the Government of Rwanda plans to increase its off-grid connections to 48% from the current tally of 14% under the National Electrification Plan, which is expected to give a significant boost to the deployment of mini-grids in Rwanda. Initiatives such as National
Strategy for Transformation and easy financing for mini-grids is also anticipated to aid the growth of the aforementioned market in the coming years.
The solar-powered mini-grids segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to its widespread adoption across different applications on account reducing prices of solar PV modules and government subsidies to promote the installations of such mini-grids.
Key Highlights of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Key Highlights of the Report
1.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
1.4 Methodology Adopted and Key Data Points
1.5 Assumptions
2. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Overview
2.1 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Revenues and Volume (2016-2026F)
2.2 Rwanda Mini Grid Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2019
2.3 Rwanda Mini Grid Market - Porter's Five Forces
2.4 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Revenue Share, By Types (2019 & 2026F)
2.5 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Revenue Share, By Capacity (2019 & 2026F)
3. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Dynamics
3.1 Impact Analysis
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Restraints
4. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Trends
5. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Overview, By Types
5.1 Rwanda Fossil Fuel Mini Grid Market Revenues, 2016-2026F
5.2 Rwanda Hydro Mini Grid Market Revenues, 2016-2026F
5.3 Rwanda Solar and Solar Hybrid Mini Grid Market Revenues, 2016-2026F
5.4 Rwanda Other Mini Grid Market Revenues, 2016-2026F
6. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Overview, By Capacity
6.1 Rwanda Below 50 KW Mini Grid Market Revenues, 2016-2026F
6.2 Rwanda 50-1 MW Mini Grid Market Revenues, 2016-2026F
7. Rwanda Mini Grid Market - Key Performance Indicators
8. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Opportunity Assessment
8.1 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types (2026F)
8.2 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Opportunity Assessment, By Capacity (2026F)
9. Rwanda Mini Grid Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Revenue Share Ranking, By Company (2019)
9.2 Rwanda Mini Grid Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters
10. Company Profiles
10.1 Meshpower Limited
10.2 Absolute Energy Limited
10.3 Neseltec Limited
10.4 Mobisol Rwanda Limited
10.5 EDCL Limited
10.6 ARC Power Rwanda Limited
10.7 Prime Energy Limited
10.8 Azuri Technology Limited
11. Key Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
