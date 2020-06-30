Selbyville, Delaware, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global research antibody market attained a valuation of USD 10.52 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 17.02 Billion by 2027, growth rate of 6.2% during 2020-2027. Extensive use of antibodies for a wide range of therapeutic applications and rising demand for effective diagnosis of several ailments such as inflammatory & infectious diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders are promoting the research of antibodies. Moreover, rapid progress in neurobiology and stem cells research globally is expected to propel the industry to new heights, cites the report.

As per the report, the market is assessed on the basis of product landscape, technology spectrum, application scope, end user scenario, and reginal terrain. Furthermore, an expansive analysis of the competitive arena and company profiles of leading organizations in industry are highlighted.

For the record, antibody, also known as immunoglobulin, is a protein which is produced by plasma cells in response to certain antigens.

Although worldwide research antibody industry holds tremendous growth potential for the coming years, complications associated with the research of antibodies may negatively impact the market outlook.

COVID-19 impact:

With COVID-19 turning into a global crisis, the research antibody industry has witnessed a rapid growth owing to upsurge in the demand for COVID-19 antibody detection kits. These detection kits play a vital role in identifying infected person. The kits are specifically designed for the detection and diagnosis of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG antibodies in plasma, blood, or human serum.

According to Statista, 1,658,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 98,119 deaths were reported in the U.S. as of 28th May 2020. Also, the first 2 confirmed cases on 31st January 2020 in the United Kingdom soon escalated to 267,240 confirmed cases on 27th May 2020. This alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has led to introduction of new antibodies to address the spread of the coronavirus, which are further requested by research institutes for conducting research, thereby positively impacting the industry growth.

Regional analysis:

Geographically, global research antibody market is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. According to the report, North America is the leading contributor to market revenues, attributable to increase in healthcare spending across the region.

Asia Pacific research antibody market, on the contrary, is touted to attain a remarkable growth rate through 2027, on account of rising prevalence of coronavirus and supportive government measures towards research of antibodies.

Global Research Antibody Market Product Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Reagents

Antibodies

Global Research Antibody Market Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Western Blotting

Flow Cytometry

Immunohistochemistry

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Others

Global Research Antibody Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Drug Development

Genomics

Global Research Antibody Market End User Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Global Research Antibody Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Research Antibody Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD billion, 2017-2027)

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck Group

Abcam PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Research Antibody Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Research Antibody Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Research Antibody Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Research Antibody Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Research Antibody Market, by End-user, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Research Antibody Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Research Antibody Market Dynamics

3.1. Research Antibody Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Research Antibody Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Portera??s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Portera??s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Research Antibody Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Research Antibody Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Research Antibody Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Research Antibody Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Reagents

5.4.2. Antibodies

Chapter 6. Global Research Antibody Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Research Antibody Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Research Antibody Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Research Antibody Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Research Antibody Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Research Antibody Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Research Antibody Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Research Antibody Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Proteomics

7.4.2. Drug Development

7.4.3. Genomics

Chapter 8. Global Research Antibody Market, by End-user

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Research Antibody Market by End-user, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Research Antibody Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Global Research Antibody Market, Regional Analysis

