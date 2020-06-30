



Luxembourg – 30 June 2020 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its second quarter results for the period ended 30 June 2020 on 29 July 2020 at 07:00 UK time.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on 29 July 2020 at 12:00 noon UK time.

From 07:00 UK time the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed on the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Conference call information:

Date: 29 July 2020

Time: 12:00 UK Time

Conference dial in numbers:

UK 0844-481-9752

USA +1-646-741-3167

International dial in: +44-20-7192-8338

Confirmation code: 4962887

Lines will open 15 minutes prior to conference call.

A live webcast and a playback facility will be available on the Subsea 7 website: www.Subsea7.com

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment