The factors restraining the growth of this market is the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies regarding the use of synthetic or petrochemical based surfactants.



Non-ionic surfactants to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period. “

Non-ionic surfactant is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of both volume and value, from 2020 to 2025.This is because these surfactants do not carry any charge and are compatible with charged molecules.



Thus, they can be used with all types of surfactants. Moreover, they have low foaming and better emulsifying property compared to other surfactants.



Agrochemicals to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The agrochemicals segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.They are used in formulations of agrochemicals that are used for crop protection.



Moreover, they act as dispersing agents, suspending agents, wetting agents, foaming agents, and penetration aids and helps to enhance the contact of various active ingredients with the crop surface.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make APAC an attractive market for surfactants.



The tremendous growth of industrial production and increased demand for personal care and home care products are primarily responsible for the high consumption of surfactants. In addition, the increasing population is another factor which is estimated to drive the demand for surfactants in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 70%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 10%

• By Designation: C-Level - 25%, Director Level - 35%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: APAC – 38%, North America - 33%, Europe - 14%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, South America - 5%,



The key players profiled in the report include as Kao Corporation (Japan), Lonza (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (North Holland), Solvay (Belgium), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Clariant (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), and Croda International Plc (UK).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for surfactants based on type, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, and key strategies associated with the market for surfactants.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the surfactants market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on surfactants offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for surfactants across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global surfactants market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the surfactants market

