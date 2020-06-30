New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Parasiticides Market by Product Animal End-user - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03641168/?utm_source=GNW

However, accounting for the diversity of parasitic species while developing effective medications and parasiticides is one of the major challenges for players operating in this market.



Ectoparasiticides segment to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the market, by type, ectoparasiticides are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing number of innovative products for animals in the ectoparasiticides category.



Companion animals segment holds the largest share of the market.



The increasing population of companion animals and growing pet adoption are the major factors supporting market growth.



Latin America to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Latin American region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in livestock animal population and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in this region.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation – C Level: 25%, Director Level: 55%, and Others: 20%

• By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes animal parasiticides and their adoption patterns in the market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global animal parasiticides market for different segments such as type, animal, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



