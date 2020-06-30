Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Purification / Virus Purification Products Market (kit, prepacked column, resin, cassette, filter plate, capsule, reagent and others), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of various products available for viral vector purification, in addition to the current market landscape and future potential of product developers.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for viral vector purification product developers, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, such as the likely increase in number of clinical studies related to viral vector-based therapies, anticipated growth in target patient population, existing price variations across different purification techniques, and the success of cell and gene therapy products (considering both approved and late-stage clinical candidates), we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.
In order to provide a detailed future outlook, the projections have been segmented on the basis of:
Since the approval and launch of cell and gene therapy products, such as Zolgensma (2019), ZYNTEGLO (2019), Luxturna (2017), KYMRIAH (2017) and YESCARTA (2017), there has been a significant increase in demand for viral vectors. Experts believe that the number of such therapies is likely to double over the next couple of years. It is also worth mentioning that this particular field of medical research received close to USD 10 billion in funding in 2019.
Currently, over 1,000 cell and gene therapy-related clinical trials are being conducted, worldwide. Genetic manipulation is a basic requirement of cell and gene therapy development, and, as a result, gene delivery vectors are considered to be of utmost importance in this domain. So far, viral vectors (such as those based on adeno-associated viruses (AAV), adenoviruses, lentivirus, retroviruses and other viruses) have been shown to be the most versatile gene delivery tools available, having demonstrated high transfection efficiencies in both preclinical and clinical settings.
Further, taking into account the therapeutic efficacy and low side effects profiles of cell and gene therapies, the demand for such interventions is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, resulting in a proportional increase in need for appropriate vector systems, as well. However, viral vector development and manufacturing is a complex and cost intensive process. One of the primary concerns associated with viral vector production is related to yield; in fact, a singular batch run is estimated to incur losses of up to 70% during the purification step alone.
A number of techniques are presently used for viral vector purification. Over the years, size-based viral purification strategies, such as density-gradient ultracentrifugation, ultrafiltration, precipitation and size-exclusion chromatography (SEC), have become part of the accepted industry standard. However, recently, stakeholders have begun relying more on affinity chromatography-based purification regimens, given its robustness and high selectivity. Presently, several companies claim to offer a diverse range of virus purification solutions, including, filter plates, prepacked chromatography columns and resins, and consolidated kits, for viral vector (virus) purification. As indicated earlier, downstream processing of viral vector products is challenging.
Existing separation and purification techniques are not efficient when it comes to purifying viral vectors at large scales. Moreover, these techniques are often unable to separate complete viruses from empty capsids, thereby, compromising product recovery. Therefore, it has become essential for stakeholders to develop innovative ways to optimize the purification process, in order to further improve virus recovery and facilitate effective removal of contaminants/impurities.
Currently, the viral vector purification products market is driven by the abovementioned surge in demand for viral vectors. In this context, it is worth mentioning that there are several virus based vaccines under development against the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. In fact, according to the WHO, there are over 20 viral vaccines currently being investigated against the novel coronavirus. Developing the means to better purify viruses is, therefore, likely to significantly impact viable vaccine yield. The current crisis is definitely going to have a strong impact on the virus purification products market.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry.
The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Methods of Gene Transfer
3.3. Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies
3.4. Types of Viral Vectors
3.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
3.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors
3.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors
3.4.4. Retroviral Vectors
3.4.5. Other Viral Vectors
3.4.5.1. Alphavirus
3.4.5.2. Foamy Virus
3.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus
3.4.5.4. Sendai Virus
3.4.5.5. Simian Virus
3.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus
3.6. Applications of Viral Vectors
3.6.1. Cell and Gene Therapy
3.6.1. Vaccinology
3.7. Current Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing
3.7.1. Vector Engineering
3.7.2. Cargo Engineering
3.8. Vector Manufacturing
3.8.1. Types of Vector Manufacturers
3.8.2. Viral Vector Manufacturing Process
3.8.3. Challenges Related to Vector Manufacturing
3.8.3.1. Vector Purification Process
3.8.3.2. Techniques Used for Vector Purification
3.8.3.2.1. Centrifugation and Ultra-Centrifugation
3.8.3.2.2. Filtration
3.8.3.2.3. Chromatography
3.8.3.3. Challenges Related to Vector Purification
3.9. Future of Vector Purification
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Viral Vector Purification Products: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product
4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Purification Technique
4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Viral Vector
4.2.6. Viral Vector Purification Products for Chromatography
4.2.6.1. Analysis by Type of Chromatographic Technique
4.2.7. Viral Vector Purification Products for Centrifugation
4.2.8. Viral Vector Purification Products for Filtration
4.3. Viral Vector Purification Product Developers
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location
5. COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Agilent Technologies
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Product Portfolio
5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. BIA Separations
5.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories
5.5. BioVision
5.6. Cytiva (formerly GE Lifesciences)
5.7. Merck
5.8. Sartorius
5.9. Takara Bio
5.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific
6. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
6.3. Potential Strategic Partners: Viral Vector-based Therapy Developers
6.3.1. Strategic Partner Analysis: AAV Vector-based Therapy Developers
6.3.1.1. Most Likely Partners
6.3.1.2. Likely Partners
6.3.1.3. Less Likely Partners
6.3.1.4. Least Likely Partners
6.3.2. Strategic Partner Analysis: Adenoviral Vector-based Therapy Developers
6.4. Potential Strategic Partners: Viral Vector Manufacturers
7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Viral Vector based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis
7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase
7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status
7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy
7.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
7.3.7. Analysis by Geographical Location and Trial Status
7.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.3.9. Analysis by Patients Enrolled and Trial Phase
7.3.10. Analysis by Patients Enrolled and Type of Therapy
7.3.11. Analysis by Patients Enrolled and Therapeutic Area
7.3.12. Analysis by Patients Enrolled, Trial Status and Geographical Location
7.4. AAV Vector based Therapies
7.5. Adenoviral Vector based Therapies
7.6. Lentiviral Vector based Therapies
7.7. Retroviral Vector based Therapies
7.8. Other Viral Vector based Therapies
8. DEMAND ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Assumptions and Methodology
8.3. Global, Clinical Demand for Viral Vectors
8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Vector
8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy
8.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.3.4. Analysis by Geographical Location
8.4. Global, Commercial Demand for Viral Vectors
8.4.1. Analysis by Type of Vector
8.4.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy
8.4.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
8.4.4. Analysis by Geographical Location
9. CASE STUDY: TANGENTIAL FLOW FILTRATION (TFF)
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Role of TFF in Viral Vector Purification
9.2.1. Advantages of TFF
9.2.2. Disadvantages of TFF
9.3. TFF-related Product Suppliers
10. CASE STUDY: VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURERS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Commercial Scale Viral Vector Manufacturers
10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
10.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Viral Vector
10.2.4. Analysis by Purpose of Production
10.2.5. Analysis by Geographical Location
11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3. Overall Viral Vector Purification Products Market, 2020-2030
11.3.1. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Type of Viral Vector, 2020-2030
11.3.2. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Type of Purification Technique, 2020-2030
11.3.3. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy, 2020-2030
11.3.4. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030
11.3.5. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation, 2020-2030
11.3.6. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Geographical Location, 2020-2030
11.4. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for AAV Vectors, 2020-2030
11.5. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Adenoviral Vectors, 2020-2030
11.6. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Lentiviral Vectors, 2020-2030
11.7. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Retroviral Vectors, 2020-2030
11.8. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Other Viral Vectors, 2020-2030
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Virovek
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Haifeng Chen, Chief Executive Officer
13.3. Vigene Biosciences
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer
13.4. Vibalogics
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Interview Transcript: Kai Lipinski, Chief Scientific Officer
Companies Mentioned
