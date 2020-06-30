Dublin, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Purification / Virus Purification Products Market (kit, prepacked column, resin, cassette, filter plate, capsule, reagent and others), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of various products available for viral vector purification, in addition to the current market landscape and future potential of product developers.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for viral vector purification product developers, over the coming decade. Based on various parameters, such as the likely increase in number of clinical studies related to viral vector-based therapies, anticipated growth in target patient population, existing price variations across different purification techniques, and the success of cell and gene therapy products (considering both approved and late-stage clinical candidates), we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2020-2030.

In order to provide a detailed future outlook, the projections have been segmented on the basis of:

[A] type of viral vector (AAV, adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus and others)

[B] type of purification technique (chromatography, centrifugation and filtration)

[C] type of therapy (gene therapy, cell therapy and viral vaccines)

[D] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, ophthalmic disorders, metabolic disorders, inflammation & immunological diseases and others)

[E] scale of operation (preclinical/clinical and commercial)

[F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)



Since the approval and launch of cell and gene therapy products, such as Zolgensma (2019), ZYNTEGLO (2019), Luxturna (2017), KYMRIAH (2017) and YESCARTA (2017), there has been a significant increase in demand for viral vectors. Experts believe that the number of such therapies is likely to double over the next couple of years. It is also worth mentioning that this particular field of medical research received close to USD 10 billion in funding in 2019.



Currently, over 1,000 cell and gene therapy-related clinical trials are being conducted, worldwide. Genetic manipulation is a basic requirement of cell and gene therapy development, and, as a result, gene delivery vectors are considered to be of utmost importance in this domain. So far, viral vectors (such as those based on adeno-associated viruses (AAV), adenoviruses, lentivirus, retroviruses and other viruses) have been shown to be the most versatile gene delivery tools available, having demonstrated high transfection efficiencies in both preclinical and clinical settings.

Further, taking into account the therapeutic efficacy and low side effects profiles of cell and gene therapies, the demand for such interventions is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, resulting in a proportional increase in need for appropriate vector systems, as well. However, viral vector development and manufacturing is a complex and cost intensive process. One of the primary concerns associated with viral vector production is related to yield; in fact, a singular batch run is estimated to incur losses of up to 70% during the purification step alone.



A number of techniques are presently used for viral vector purification. Over the years, size-based viral purification strategies, such as density-gradient ultracentrifugation, ultrafiltration, precipitation and size-exclusion chromatography (SEC), have become part of the accepted industry standard. However, recently, stakeholders have begun relying more on affinity chromatography-based purification regimens, given its robustness and high selectivity. Presently, several companies claim to offer a diverse range of virus purification solutions, including, filter plates, prepacked chromatography columns and resins, and consolidated kits, for viral vector (virus) purification. As indicated earlier, downstream processing of viral vector products is challenging.



Existing separation and purification techniques are not efficient when it comes to purifying viral vectors at large scales. Moreover, these techniques are often unable to separate complete viruses from empty capsids, thereby, compromising product recovery. Therefore, it has become essential for stakeholders to develop innovative ways to optimize the purification process, in order to further improve virus recovery and facilitate effective removal of contaminants/impurities.

Currently, the viral vector purification products market is driven by the abovementioned surge in demand for viral vectors. In this context, it is worth mentioning that there are several virus based vaccines under development against the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. In fact, according to the WHO, there are over 20 viral vaccines currently being investigated against the novel coronavirus. Developing the means to better purify viruses is, therefore, likely to significantly impact viable vaccine yield. The current crisis is definitely going to have a strong impact on the virus purification products market.



Amongst other elements, the report features:



An overview of the current market landscape of companies providing products for purification of viruses / viral vectors, using different techniques, such as chromatography, centrifugation and filtration. It features information on the type of product (kit, prepacked column, resin, cassette, filter plate, capsule and reagent), type of purification technique (chromatography, centrifugation and filtration), scale of operation (lab-scale, clinical and commercial), type of viral vector (AAV, adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus and others) and details on other physical and operational parameters of the product (such as matrix, pore size, volume of bed, flow rate, operating pressure, working temperature, pH, filtration area and process time). In addition, the chapter includes information on the purification product developers, including details on the year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players, including an overview of the company, product portfolio (viral vector purification products), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis evaluating the potential strategic partners (comprising of viral vector-based therapy developers and viral vector manufacturers) for viral vector purification product developers, based on several parameters, such as type of viral vector, developer strength, operational strength, therapeutic area, strength of clinical pipeline and strength of preclinical pipeline.

A clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various viral vector-based cell therapies, gene therapies and vaccines (approved / under development). It features detailed analyses of clinical studies of different viral-vector based therapies on the basis of their registration year, phase of development, trial status, type of therapy, therapeutic area, type of sponsor/collaborator, geographical location, number of patients enrolled and key players.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand (in terms of number of patients) for viral vectors, taking into account the marketed gene-based therapies and clinical studies evaluating vector-based therapies; the analysis also takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose strength. Further, the demand has been segregated on the basis of type of viral vector, type of therapy, therapeutic are and geographical location.

A case study on tangential flow filtration (TFF), highlighting the role, advantages and disadvantages of the technique for purification of viral vectors; the chapter features details of products used for TFF, including product type, scale of operation, membrane material, flow rate and filtration area.

A case study featuring the viral vector manufacturers providing commercial scale production, highlighting details on their year of establishment, company size, type of viral vector (AAV, adenovirus, lentivirus, retrovirus and others), purpose of production (in-house and contract-basis), and location of headquarters and manufacturing facilities.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry.

The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Haifeng Chen (Chief Executive Officer, Virovek)

Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences)

Kai Lipinski (Chief Scientific Officer, Vibalogics)

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Viral and Non-Viral Methods of Gene Transfer

3.3. Viral Vectors for Genetically Modified Therapies

3.4. Types of Viral Vectors

3.4.1. Adeno-associated Viral Vectors

3.4.2. Adenoviral Vectors

3.4.3. Lentiviral Vectors

3.4.4. Retroviral Vectors

3.4.5. Other Viral Vectors

3.4.5.1. Alphavirus

3.4.5.2. Foamy Virus

3.4.5.3. Herpes Simplex Virus

3.4.5.4. Sendai Virus

3.4.5.5. Simian Virus

3.4.5.6. Vaccinia Virus

3.6. Applications of Viral Vectors

3.6.1. Cell and Gene Therapy

3.6.1. Vaccinology

3.7. Current Trends in Vector Development / Manufacturing

3.7.1. Vector Engineering

3.7.2. Cargo Engineering

3.8. Vector Manufacturing

3.8.1. Types of Vector Manufacturers

3.8.2. Viral Vector Manufacturing Process

3.8.3. Challenges Related to Vector Manufacturing

3.8.3.1. Vector Purification Process

3.8.3.2. Techniques Used for Vector Purification

3.8.3.2.1. Centrifugation and Ultra-Centrifugation

3.8.3.2.2. Filtration

3.8.3.2.3. Chromatography

3.8.3.3. Challenges Related to Vector Purification

3.9. Future of Vector Purification



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Viral Vector Purification Products: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Purification Technique

4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Viral Vector

4.2.6. Viral Vector Purification Products for Chromatography

4.2.6.1. Analysis by Type of Chromatographic Technique

4.2.7. Viral Vector Purification Products for Centrifugation

4.2.8. Viral Vector Purification Products for Filtration

4.3. Viral Vector Purification Product Developers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location



5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Agilent Technologies

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Product Portfolio

5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. BIA Separations

5.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.5. BioVision

5.6. Cytiva (formerly GE Lifesciences)

5.7. Merck

5.8. Sartorius

5.9. Takara Bio

5.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific



6. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

6.3. Potential Strategic Partners: Viral Vector-based Therapy Developers

6.3.1. Strategic Partner Analysis: AAV Vector-based Therapy Developers

6.3.1.1. Most Likely Partners

6.3.1.2. Likely Partners

6.3.1.3. Less Likely Partners

6.3.1.4. Least Likely Partners

6.3.2. Strategic Partner Analysis: Adenoviral Vector-based Therapy Developers

6.4. Potential Strategic Partners: Viral Vector Manufacturers



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Viral Vector based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase

7.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status

7.3.4. Analysis by Type of Therapy

7.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

7.3.7. Analysis by Geographical Location and Trial Status

7.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.3.9. Analysis by Patients Enrolled and Trial Phase

7.3.10. Analysis by Patients Enrolled and Type of Therapy

7.3.11. Analysis by Patients Enrolled and Therapeutic Area

7.3.12. Analysis by Patients Enrolled, Trial Status and Geographical Location

7.4. AAV Vector based Therapies

7.5. Adenoviral Vector based Therapies

7.6. Lentiviral Vector based Therapies

7.7. Retroviral Vector based Therapies

7.8. Other Viral Vector based Therapies



8. DEMAND ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Methodology

8.3. Global, Clinical Demand for Viral Vectors

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Vector

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy

8.3.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.3.4. Analysis by Geographical Location

8.4. Global, Commercial Demand for Viral Vectors

8.4.1. Analysis by Type of Vector

8.4.2. Analysis by Type of Therapy

8.4.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

8.4.4. Analysis by Geographical Location



9. CASE STUDY: TANGENTIAL FLOW FILTRATION (TFF)

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Role of TFF in Viral Vector Purification

9.2.1. Advantages of TFF

9.2.2. Disadvantages of TFF

9.3. TFF-related Product Suppliers



10. CASE STUDY: VIRAL VECTOR MANUFACTURERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Commercial Scale Viral Vector Manufacturers

10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

10.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Viral Vector

10.2.4. Analysis by Purpose of Production

10.2.5. Analysis by Geographical Location



11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3. Overall Viral Vector Purification Products Market, 2020-2030

11.3.1. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Type of Viral Vector, 2020-2030

11.3.2. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Type of Purification Technique, 2020-2030

11.3.3. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy, 2020-2030

11.3.4. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030

11.3.5. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation, 2020-2030

11.3.6. Viral Vector Purification Products Market: Distribution by Geographical Location, 2020-2030

11.4. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for AAV Vectors, 2020-2030

11.5. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Adenoviral Vectors, 2020-2030

11.6. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Lentiviral Vectors, 2020-2030

11.7. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Retroviral Vectors, 2020-2030

11.8. Viral Vector Purification Products Market for Other Viral Vectors, 2020-2030



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS



13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Virovek

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Interview Transcript: Haifeng Chen, Chief Executive Officer

13.3. Vigene Biosciences

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Interview Transcript: Jeffrey Hung, Chief Commercial Officer

13.4. Vibalogics

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Interview Transcript: Kai Lipinski, Chief Scientific Officer



Companies Mentioned



4D Molecular Therapeutics

Abbott

Abeona Therapeutics

Actus Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Addgene

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advantagene

Advaxis

Advent

Adverum Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Allergan

Allife Medical Science and Technology

Allogene Therapeutics

AlphaVax

ALSTEMlstem

Altor BioScience

American Gene Technologies

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

AMSBIO

Anaeropharma Science

Angionetics

apceth Biopharma

Apic Bio

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Applied Viromics

Arthrogen

Aruvant Sciences

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Atara Biotherapeutics

ATVIO Biotechnology

Audentes Therapeutics

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus

AVROBIO

Axovant

Batavia Biosciences

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology

Beijing Doing Biomedical

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

Beijing Mario Biotech

Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

BIA Separations

Bioceltech Therapeutics

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Bio-Rad

BioReliance

Bioverativ

Biovian

BioVision

Blue Sky BioServices

bluebird bio

Brammer Bio

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Carina Biotech

CARsgen Therapeutics

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Cell Biolabs

Cellectis

CELLforCURE

CellGenTech

Cellular Biomedicine

Celonic

Celyad

Centre for Process Innovation

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

China Immunotech

Clean Cells

Cobra Biologics

Cold Genesys

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cytiva

Cytovance Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

DNAtrix

Editas Medicine

Emergent BioSolutions

Epeius Biotechnologies

Errant Gene Therapeutics

Esteve

ExcellGene

Fibrocell

FinVector

FIT Biotech

FKD Therapies

Flash Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics

Formula Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharma

Freeline Therapeutics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GE Healthcare

GEG Tech

Gene Biotherapeutics

GeneCure Biotechnologies

GeneDetect

Genelux Corporation

Genethon

Genezen Laboratories

GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

GenSight Biologics

GenVec

GlaxoSmithKline

Gracell Biotechnologies

Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology

Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine

Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology

Guangzhou Double Bioproducts

Guangzhou FineImmune Biotechnology

Guangzhou YiYang Biological Technology

Gyroscope Therapeutics

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

Hemera Biosciences

Henan Hualong Biotechnology Company

Herantis Pharma

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Homology Medicines

Horama

Hrain Biotechnology

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Biotech

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation

iCAR Bio Therapeutics

iCarTAB BioMed

iCell Gene Therapeutics

ID Pharma

Immatics

Immunocore

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Juno Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics

KAEDI

Kite Pharma

Kolon TissueGene

Krystal Biotech

Kuur Therapeutics

Lentigen Technology

Leucid Bio

Lion TCR

Lokon Pharma

Lonza

Lysogene

Marino Biotechnology

Marsala Biotech

Mayflower Bioscience

Medigene

MedImmune

MeiraGTx

Merck

Milo Biotechnology

Miltenyi Biotec

MingJu Therapeutics

MolMed

Momotaro-Gene

MultiVir

Mustang Bio

Myonexus Therapeutics

Nanjing Legend Biotech

NEC

Neuralgene

Neurocrine Biosciences

Nightstar Therapeutics

Nikon CeLL innovation

Norgen Biotek

Novartis

Novasep

Oncolys BioPharma

ORCA Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Genetics

OZ Biosciences

Pall Biotech

Paragon Gene Therapy

PeriphaGen

PersonGen BioTherapeutics

Pfizer

Pinze Lifetechnology

Precigen

Precision BioSciences

ProBioGen

ProMab Biotechnologies

PsiOxus Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGENXBIO

ReiThera

Renova Therapeutics

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rubius Therapeutics

SAB Technology

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sartorius

Servier

Shanghai Bioray Laboratory

Shanghai GeneChem

Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology

Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotechnology

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

Shenzhen BinDeBio

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

Shionogi

SignaGen Laboratories

SillaJen

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

SIRION Biotech

Solid Biosciences

Sorrento Therapeutics

SOTIO

Spark Therapeutics

System Biosciences

Takara Bio

Takeda

Targovax

Tasly Biopharmaceuticals

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCRCure Biopharma

The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology

The Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology

TheraBiologics

Theravectys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology

Timmune

Tmunity Therapeutics

Tocagen

Transgene

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Union Stem Cell & Gene Engineering

uniQure

Unum Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics

VCN Biosciences

Vector Biolabs

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vessl

Vibalogics

Vigene Biosciences

ViralGEN

Virapur

ViraQuest

Virovek

Virttu Biologics

VIVEbiotech

Voyager Therapeutics

Wuhan Sian Medical Technology

WuXi AppTec

Wyvern Pharmaceuticals

Xiangxue Life Sciences

Xiangxue Pharmaceutical

XyloCor Therapeutics

Yake Biotechnology

Yposkesi

Ziopharm Oncology

