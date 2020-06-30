New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Information Management System Market by Type, Component, Delivery, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04284035/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1%. The increasing adoption of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS are some of the factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high maintenance and service costs and the lack of integration standards for LIMS are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on component, the LIMS market is segmented into services and software.The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the recurring requirement of services, such as training, software upgradation, and software maintenance post-installation.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to dominate the LIMS market for the life sciences industry

Based on type, the LIMS market for the life sciences industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, biobanks and biorepositories, CROs & CMOs, clinical research laboratories, academic research institutes, toxicology laboratories, NGS laboratories, and forensic laboratories.The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of LIMS systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to automate laboratory workflows and improve operational efficiency.



Market in Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global LIMS market, followed by Europe. However, the Asian market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to factors such as increasing outsourcing activities in several Asian countries due to the availability of low-cost and skilled labor and the increasing awareness and availability of LIMS.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 36%; Tier 2 - 46%; Tier 3 - 18%

• By Designation: C-level - 29%; D-level - 43%; Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 39%; Europe - 29%; Asia - 20%; Rest of the World - 12%



List of companies profiled in the report

• LabWare (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Abbott Informatics (US)

• LabVantage Solutions (US)

• LabLynx (US)

• Autoscribe Informatics (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Computing Solutions (US)

• GenoLogics (Canada)

• LABWORKS (US)

• Dassault Systèmes (France)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Accelerated Technology Laboratories (US)

• ApolloLIMS (US)

• Ovation (US)

• Novatek International (Canada)

• CloudLIMS (US)

• Eusoft (Italy)

• Horizon LIMS (US)

• Promium (US)



Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the LIMS market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, component, deployment model, industry, and region.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the LIMS market. The report analyzes the market based on type, component, deployment model, industry, and region.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the LIMS market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for LIMS solutions for various industries across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the LIMS market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the LIMS market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04284035/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001