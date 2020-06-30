PUEBLO, CO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH), a Lessor, Consultant, and Property Manager in the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado, announces the opening of the newly renovated Retail Cannabis Dispensary in Walsenburg, Colorado.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, states, “On Friday, June 26, 2020, our sublease tenant, C1B True Organics, opened their doors to the public for retail sales of recreational Cannabis. SGD Holdings has worked long and hard to completely renovate the building and property at 601 US Hwy 85/87 in Walsenburg. After co-managing the entire process with the General Contractor from concept to completion for the property developer, we have a firm grasp on the local and state codes and the utilization of quality subcontractors and vendors for completion of a renovation project. This knowledge will enable us to duplicate the process with ease for future build-out projects within this industry.”

Dr. John P. Janovec, licensed owner of C1B True Organics (C1B), adds, “The opening of our Flagship Location in Walsenburg was a success. We could sense that customers were impressed by the variety of top-shelf, sunshine-grown organic flower grown and cured by sister company, Category One Botanicals. The interior design of the store allows for smooth customer flow while the advanced inventory software technology made the sales transaction process quick and efficient. Friday through the weekend attracted a total of nearly 200 customer transactions with no marketing, save for communications by social media and word of mouth. With sales data accumulating on a daily basis, we will start to gain insight into the promotion of the C1B Vision, Farm-to-Store.”

SGD Holdings, Ltd. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2019, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2020, at www.otcmarkets.com.

