HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that it has posted an updated investor presentation to its web site, www.wtoffshore.com. It can be found in the “Investors” section of W&T’s web site under “Presentations.”



About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 51 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 815,000 gross acres, including approximately 595,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326