IQE plc

Total Voting Rights and Block Admission Return

30 June 2020

(“IQE” or the “Company”)





Total Voting Rights:

As at 30 June 2020, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 796,815,887 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 796,815,887.

The above figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





Block Admission Return:



The company hereby provides an update to its block admission filed on 21 January 2020.

Name of company: IQE plc Name of scheme: All employee share option plan Period of return: 21 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Number of Ordinary Shares not issued under scheme at the end of the last period: 3,507,466 Number of Ordinary Shares issued under scheme during period: 656,085 Number of Ordinary Shares cancelled under the scheme during period: Nil Balance of Ordinary Shares under scheme not yet issued at end of period:



2,851,381 Number and class of Ordinary Shares originally admitted under scheme and the date of admission 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (4 Dec 2009)

2,000,000 Ordinary Shares (11 Oct 2010)

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares (8 Nov 2010)

8,000,000 Ordinary Shares (5 Apr 2011)

6,000,000 Ordinary Shares (16 May 2012)

16,000,000 Ordinary shares (19 Jun 2012)

8,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 Aug 2014)

8,000,000 Ordinary shares (3 Dec 2015)

12,000,000 Ordinary shares (20 April 2017)

14,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 June 2018)

12,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2019)

3,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2020)





CONTACTS

IQE plc

+44 (0) 29 2083 9400

Amy Barlow



Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Edward Knight

Nick Prowting

Christopher Golden



Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Christopher Wren

Peter Catterall



Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)

+ 44 (0) 20 38054822

Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365

Tom James: +44 (0)78 1859 4991