LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss Insights , a leader in wholesale data solutions, is delighted to announce that Glenn L. Archer III has joined the company as Vice President, Justice Intelligence. In this newly created role, Archer will establish and execute growth strategies for Appriss’ law enforcement intelligence, expanding upon innovative uses of data and analytics to enhance law enforcement effectiveness and public safety.



“I’ve been familiar with the work and mission of Appriss for many years. I’m excited to have the opportunity to be part of the Insights’ team and drive the growth trajectory of Justice Intelligence solutions,” said Archer.

Archer brings with him more than 30 years of experience in launching and shaping successful organizations in public safety and law enforcement. Prior to joining Appriss, Archer served as Executive Director of the National Fusion Center Association since 2012. In this role, he led efforts to develop and sustain DHS-recognized Fusion Centers to enhance public safety by encouraging efficient and ethical information sharing. Archer has also served as the Executive Director of IJIS Institute, representing over 150 technology companies in criminal justice, public safety and homeland security. Earlier in his career, he founded Templar, a top software provider facilitating the exchange of information between public safety and homeland security agencies.

Archer is actively involved with volunteer organizations, including the Code of Support Foundation, where, as Treasurer of the Board, he has raised over $125,000 over the last six years by running three Ironman, one double Ironman, the JFK 50-Mile race and the Leadville 100-Mile Race to the Sky. He is a graduate of Yale University and served in the Virginia Air National Guard and the United States Air Force Reserve from 1988 until 2015.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glenn to the Appriss Insights team,” said Brian Matthews, President of Appriss Insights. “His unparalleled leadership experience and knowledge of the public safety and homeland security space will be a tremendous value to our company and set us up for continued success in delivering on our mission of Knowledge for good.”

About Appriss® Insights

Appriss Insights is the developer of the Appriss Insights Platform, the nation’s most comprehensive source of incarceration, justice, and risk intelligence data. We are a team of technology and data science experts who provide insights and analytic solutions that support informed decisions for early response to people-driven fraud and risk. By delivering real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights, we enable government agencies and commercial enterprises to save lives, fight crime, prevent fraud, and manage risk. For more information, visit ApprissInsights.com .

