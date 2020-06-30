TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has added Mr. Peter Vukanovich and Mr. Paul Perrow to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Vukanovich is an entrepreneurial leader who has built teams that delivered growth through different business cycles over the last 30 years. He currently leads PMV Consulting Inc., a company which provides advisory services to several financial services clients. Over a fifteen-year period he held a number of senior executive roles with Genworth Financial Canada/GE Capital Mortgage Insurance Canada, including the President and CEO. He was also Senior Vice President for Teranet Inc.’s Commercial Solutions division and served as President and CEO of CFF Bank (now Home Bank), a federally regulated Canadian bank. Mr. Vukanovich is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and has been a member of numerous boards and advisory committees. He is also on the Board of TSX listed Real Matters Inc.

Mr. Perrow has over 30 years of valuable experience in the asset management industry. Mr. Perrow was Senior Vice President, Director of Sales and Marketing with CI Investments Inc. until December 1996. He has held several other senior industry positions including Managing Partner of Red Sky Capital, Co-Head and Managing Director of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Canada, Co-Founder and President of Fairway Capital and President and CEO of BluMont Capital. He is a currently a board member of CI Financial and the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

Scott Moore, CEO of Euro Sun stated; “We are excited to have added two outstanding new board members to the company. Their years of senior management experience and governance expertise not only broadens the skills of the board but continues demonstrating the independence of the Board.”

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 4,950,000 options under the rolling stock option plan of the Company to various officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The options shall vest 50% immediately and 50% on January 1, 2021 and are subject to regulatory approval. The options are exercisable at $0.39 per option and the options shall expire five years from the date of grant.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com