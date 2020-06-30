Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

June 30, 2020 at 2 p.m.





Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Keijo Keränen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Keränen Keijo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200630110114_5

Transaction date: 2020-06-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR

ASPO Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





