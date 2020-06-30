San Antonio, TX, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus One Robotics, the leader in vision-guided robotics for logistics, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio for the second year running by its employees and the San Antonio Business Journal. The commendation is based on the company’s leadership, work environment, culture, and employee benefits.

Plus One was selected as a company that is raising the bar in fostering a work environment that promotes job satisfaction, career opportunities and professional development. In employee reviews, Plus One’s management was recognized for creating an engaged workforce, a strong culture, promoting transparency and open communication, and leading with a strong vision.

“Since its inception, Plus One has been delivering automated applications to help market-leading customers improve performance and efficiency in their warehouses and distribution centers. In this short time, we have delivered the fastest, most reliable vision software for logistics robots,” said co-founder and COO Paul Hvaas.

“With a swell in the need for automated solutions in the post-pandemic world, we are experiencing huge growth in our business. As our expansion continues, our employees and company culture are core to our continued success. Empathy for our customers, respect for others, frugality with resources, and creativity before compromise are the values that we take pride in, and what help make Plus One a great place to work,” commented co-founder and CEO Erik Nieves.

The winners were not chosen by the San Antonio Business Journal, but by Quantum Workplace, an independent partner that conducts an impartial analysis of all the employers that nominated themselves for these awards. The firms nominate themselves and Quantum surveys the employees. How the employees respond is the key to each employer’s score. A minimum percentage of employees, based on the company’s size, must complete surveys for a company to receive a score.

About Plus One Robotics Inc

Plus One Robotics was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring industrial robotics to the warehouse. Founded by computer vision and by and robotics industry veterans, the company provides leading-edge 3D vision capabilities for robots. Plus One’s novel approach to human/robot collaboration and supervised autonomy ensures that systems are scalable, flexible and fault tolerant, enabling one human to manage many robots simultaneously. Plus One customers include logistics and e-commerce leaders in the Fortune 100. Plus One Robotics is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

