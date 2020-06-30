TORONTO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp. (“Cryptologic” or the “Company”) (CSE:CRY) today announces that the Company has completed the conversion of its 8% extendible convertible unsecured debentures (the “Conversion”) into common shares (the “Common Shares”) as described in the Company’s press release dated June 19, 2020. Cryptologic converted the principal amount of $34,500,000 at a conversion price of $1.00 (the “Conversion Price”), and made payment of all accrued interest to the date of Conversion by issuing Common Shares at a price equal to the accrued interest divided by the Conversion Price. After the issuance of 35,880,000 Common Shares as a result of the Conversion and payment of accrued interest in Common Shares, the Company now has 48,599,162 outstanding Common Shares.



The Company today also announces a leadership transition. Effective today, Joshua Lebovic has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Jordan Greenberg, the Company’s previous Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Greenberg for his very capable service.

About Cryptologic Corp.

Cryptologic Corp. is currently a cryptocurrency mining company that is focused on divesting its crypto mining assets and exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors outside of cryptocurrency mining.

