The need for improved grid reliability and operating efficiency drives the market.



The field devices segment is expected to lead the distribution automation market during the forecast period.

The distribution automation market has been segmented based on component into field devices, software, and services.Field devices have a wide application in distribution automation systems to access the conditions and control the distribution network.



They operate in coordination with information and control systems to prevent outages. Furthermore, field devices help grid operators to provide better dispatch repair crews based on diagnostics data.



The wired segment is projected to witness a larger market share than the wireless segment from 2020 to 2025.

Based on communication technology, the distribution automation market has been segmented into wired and wireless.The wired segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019.



Wired communication technology transmits large volumes of data, analyzes the data, and provides actionable information for grid operators.The growth of this wired communication technology segment is attributed to its increased security, lack of interference, and high speed.



The most commonly used wired communication technology is fiber optic, which is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the distribution automation market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for distribution automation during the forecast period.For the market analysis, the region has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The demand for distribution automation in this region is driven by increasing investments in grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability and reduces outages. Furthermore, Asia Pacific countries are looking to integrate the growing renewable energy sources to increase grid flexibility and security.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 61%, Tier II: 20%, and Tier III: 19%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 56%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 14%



By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%

Note: The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue, as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The distribution automation market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in this market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the distribution automation market by component, communication technology, utility, and region.It offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the distribution automation market.

