BERWYN, Pa., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer®, a technology-enabled services provider to the asset management industry, today announced that Diana Russillo has joined the firm in a newly created Director of Product & Technology position. Russillo joins as Archer and its clients experience increased market demand for channel expansion and new product offerings.



Russillo is a deeply experienced IT executive with proven success in software project leadership, process improvement, and creative solutioning. Joining Archer from Cartesian, Russillo has prior experience with Hewlett-Packard and AT&T. At Archer, Russillo will work with asset managers to accelerate technology-related aspects of their growth plans, manage select testing aspects of Archer’s continuous-deployment technology process, and assist clients with their integration inquiries.

Russillo will be jointly based in Archer’s Berwyn, PA and Woodbridge, NJ locations. She resides in Hunterdon County, NJ with her husband, children, elderly parents, and Golden Retrievers. “With each person I meet at Archer, I’m more and more excited about the firm and its people,” she said. “The opportunity to have the shadow of my footprint on the growth of Archer and its clients is thrilling.”

Robert Lage, Co Founder of Archer and EVP of Global Products and Solutions group, commented on Archer’s latest hire. “Diana’s skill set brings added agility and diversity of thinking to our team. We’re pleased to welcome her and others as we continue our strong track record of bringing in new clients and partnering with existing clients to implement their growth initiatives.”

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer provides a complete middle-to-back office solution that allows investment managers to focus on growth. With technology-enabled operations and integrated managed data services, Archer helps managers broaden their product offerings and scale new business effortlessly. Archer connects with trade counterparties, custodians, administrators and authorized participants to provide exacting reconciliation, smooth client onboarding, and effective trading and trade settlement. The investment management team is provided with fully integrated performance measurement, billing and reporting with single-system access across the firm’s entire range of investments and investors, allowing complete transparency to the business, anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit https://www.archerims.com/