MAYNARD, Mass., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a Trimble Company, and leading transportation management system (TMS) provider and creator of the Kuebix shipping community, and Loadsmart , a digital freight technology company, today announced that every shipper in Kuebix can now receive real-time Loadsmart spot quotes on truckload shipments. The collaboration builds upon Kuebix’s current API integration with Loadsmart’s digital freight platform with an API integration that automatically provides live Loadsmart freight rates to any Kuebix user looking for a truckload spot quote.



"At Loadsmart, we are really proud of our work with Kuebix and the value we deliver to our joint customers,” said Casey Monahan, Director of SME at Loadsmart. “Combining a best in class TMS with instantly bookable spot quotes is a game-changer that reduces phone calls and lag time, allowing customers to book the best price instantly and track it all in real time 24/7. With a deep collaboration at many levels, a strong understanding of our customers, and a long term strategy, we not only provide the value clients want, but the exceptional service they need."

When a Kuebix user searches for a truckload spot rate in Community Load Match , a real-time Loadsmart rate will appear that can be immediately booked and managed in the Kuebix TMS. The addition of instantly bookable Loadsmart rates further enhances Community Load Match’s current contract and spot rate capabilities. Community Load Match's rapidly growing carrier community from Trimble’s network of 1.3 million commercial trucks offers access to contract rates for shippers with regular lanes. For small- to medium-size businesses (SMBs) and shippers with occasional spot requirements, Community Load Match provides competitive spot rates when shippers don't have the volume to set up contract rates. For carriers, Community Load Match's spot opportunities help to balance lanes, offset empty miles and reposition assets.

“Growing our strategic collaboration with Loadsmart makes our community even stronger,” said Peter Coumounduros, General Manager Load Match Group, Kuebix. “Our goal is to remove the friction from finding and securing trucks. We are extremely pleased to have Loadsmart’s real-time spot quotes available to all shippers in Community Load Match, as this new capability makes the sourcing process even more efficient.”

To help companies manage their supply chains efficiently in today’s market environment, Kuebix is offering shippers 60 free days of its award-winning Kuebix Business Pro TMS . With Kuebix Business Pro, logistics teams can collaborate remotely across multiple locations, source spot and leverage actionable reports and analytics for improved strategic shipping decisions.

About Loadsmart, Inc.

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and strategic partnerships to automate how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com .

About Kuebix

Kuebix, a Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) Company, provides a transportation management system (TMS) that powers one of North America’s largest shipping communities. Kuebix is transforming the transportation industry with a common TMS platform for shippers, carriers and intermediaries to enable new levels of visibility and efficiency for the entire market. By connecting all logistics stakeholders on a single platform, shippers gain access to available capacity and competitive pricing, while brokers and carriers increase their business and gain superior asset utilization. Kuebix is a modular solution designed to scale to meet the needs of supply chains of every size and level of complexity. Built on multi-tenant cloud technology, Kuebix’s connected platform enables customers to simplify ERP and other integrations to drive rapid onboarding and ROI. Kuebix is headquartered in Maynard, Mass. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

Media Contacts: