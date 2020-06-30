SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, a modern SaaS platform for hybrid infrastructure discovery, monitoring, management, and automation, today announced new synthetic and cloud monitoring capabilities for identifying and resolving user performance issues across business-critical applications and services.
As IT organizations adjust to remote infrastructure operations, OpsRamp now combines user experience metrics with end-to-end synthetic transaction visibility and service maps to deliver better business context and improved customer experiences across their websites and digital properties. The OpsRamp Summer 2020 Release also introduces 22 new cloud monitoring integrations for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and visualizations for machine learning-powered event correlation.
Highlights of the OpsRamp Summer 2020 Release include:
Hybrid Discovery and Monitoring: Enterprises can deliver a unified view of system health with auto-discovery of on-premises and multicloud resources, proactive detection of performance issues with native instrumentation and integrations, and exceptional customer experiences with service maps and new synthetic monitoring.
Event and Incident Management: IT teams can save time with reduced alert noise, bring down mean time to resolution (MTTR) with accelerated root cause analysis, and improve collaboration with alert notifications and certified ITSM integrations. New artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) capabilities help incident managers minimize the business impact of IT outages with faster service restoration.
“Modern IT operations teams need to embrace user-centric KPIs for digital services if they want to grow company revenues and customer loyalty,” said Bhanu Singh, SVP of Engineering and DevOps at OpsRamp. “OpsRamp's powerful discovery and monitoring combines user experience metrics with hybrid infrastructure instrumentation, service maps, and underlying AIOps capabilities to ensure high-performing web applications. These are the ingredients needed to deliver the best possible digital experiences and drive better business outcomes.”
About OpsRamp
OpsRamp is an IT operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include: hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. For more information, visit www.opsramp.com.
