Toronto, ON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software solutions announced today a partnership with System Improvements/TapRooT® RCA to integrate the market-leading root cause analysis software with the most comprehensive, SaaS-based EHSQ platform available. This partnership will strengthen clients’ ability to identify and reduce operational risk across their business processes, increase productivity, and prevent workplace incidents and injuries.

TapRooT® is trusted by many leading organizations for insight into the causes of workplace incidents, so they can respond effectively to prevent future harm. Similarly, Cority’s global clients leverage its highly configurable, unified platform for enterprise-wide visibility into the critical data needed to drive effective risk management and optimal business performance.

“Our partnership with Cority will provide immense benefit to our shared customers. Integrating our two industry-leading solutions will improve our customers’ ability to address problems accurately and efficiently and provide their businesses with a greater toolkit to extract value from their root cause analyses,” said Dan Verlinde, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, TapRooT®.

The integration will enable EHSQ professionals to navigate seamlessly between the two solutions during an incident investigation process. By combining TapRooT®’s advanced root cause analysis methodology with Cority’s robust business intelligence and analytics capabilities, customers will not only be better able to address the fixable causes of human and system failures that contribute to serious injuries and fatalities, but will also have access to advanced data insights to help them determine where to focus their efforts to protect their workforce. Eliminating the need to manage two separate but related systems improves real-time data sharing and records management and reduces costly administrative burdens – this leads to better organizational performance.

“For every organization globally, the safety of its employees has never been more critical. Partnering with TapRooT® RCA provides our clients with even stronger capabilities by more effectively identifying and solving mission-critical problems to ensure worker safety,” said Mike Couture, Chief Product Officer, Cority. “We’re delighted to combine our solutions to help our customers resolve the real root causes of problems and set them on the path toward enhanced worker well-being and operational excellence.”

About TapRooT® Root Cause Analysis

The TapRooT® System is used by leading companies around the world to investigate and fix the root causes of major accidents, precursor incidents, quality issues, human errors, maintenance problems, medical mistakes, productivity issues, manufacturing failures, environmental releases - in other words, all types of mission-critical problems. With over 30 years of research into human performance and the best incident investigation and root cause analysis tools, TapRooT® RCA is a systematic investigation process with a coherent investigation philosophy. This process helps people who have never had extensive human factors training investigate human errors and equipment performance issues, find the real root causes, and fix them with effective corrective actions.



About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of 500 experts serve more than 1200 clients across 30 industries in 100 countries, supporting millions of end-users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

