HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that Cyphre has enhanced its technology portfolio to quintuple speeds and improve support for harsh environment edge applications. Among other applications, the Cyphre platform delivers military-grade cybersecurity to protect against cache-memory side channel attacks caused by widespread vulnerabilities in computer firmware and the use of operating system memory. Nearly 1,000 examples of different cache attacks are cited within the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) database that tracks publicly known cybersecurity vulnerabilities including Heartbleed, Spectre, and Meltdown.



The new capabilities are based on Cyphre’s recently awarded US Patent (No. 10,623,382) for an innovative Transport Layer Security (TLS) protection that increases end-user security by ensuring that session keys between clients and servers are never exposed to the operating system’s memory, thus preventing them from being stolen in a cache attack.

“As Industrial IoT proliferates, Cyphre protects essential assets and sensitive information in industries such as Finance, Energy, Healthcare and Government that must be secured from zero-day attack threats and state level actors,” said Brendan Sullivan, CIO/CTO of RigNet and GM of RigNet’s Cybersecurity business unit. “We believe our solutions are significantly harder to penetrate, yet deliver better application performance and increase bandwidth efficiency.”

RigNet offers Cyphre as part of its industry-leading suite of cybersecurity solutions designed to protect customers’ networks and data around the world in highly sensitive environments including remote locations.

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

