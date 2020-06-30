New York, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology, Application, Animal, End-User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773304/?utm_source=GNW

The growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care service is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. However, increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Companion animal diagnostics market for dogs to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals. The dog’s segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing dog ownership, increasing prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, increasing occurrence of skin allergies in dogs, rising healthcare expenditure for dogs, and the increasing penetration of pet health insurance.



Home-care testing segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, home-care settings, and research institutes and universities. The home-care testing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of POC/diagnostics in such settings, including ease of use and accurate, real-time results.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing adoption of companion animals, increasing awareness about pet healthcare and zoonotic diseases, and the increasing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in several APAC countries.



Breakdown of primary participants from the supply side:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–13%, and Tier 3–45%

• By Designation – C Level–17%, Director Level–25%, and Others–58%

• By Region – North America–20%, Europe–28%, Asia Pacific–18%, Latin America- 25%, and the Middle East and Africa–9%



Some of the major players operating in the companion animal diagnostics market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Virbac (France), Neogen Corporation (US), bioMérieux SA (France), IDvet (France), INDICAL Bioscience GmbH (Germany) [QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)], and Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the companion animal diagnostics market and aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, namely, technology, application, animal type, end-user, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of the companion animal diagnostic products available in the market.



The competitive leadership mapping provided in this report helps analyze the position of market players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic players, and emerging players. A comprehensive competitive analysis of key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key growth strategies, has also been provided in this report.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a more significant market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global companion animal diagnostics market. The report analyzes this market by technology, application, animal type, end-user, and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by technology, application, animal type, end-user, and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

