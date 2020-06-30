IRVING, Texas, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRTA), a leading manufacturer of water and drainage infrastructure pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada, today announced preliminary second quarter 2020 results and provided a general business update.



Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales in the range of $410 million - $430 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increase year-over-year of 23% - 31% to a range of $77 million - $82 million

increase year-over-year of 23% - 31% to a range of $77 million - $82 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 improvement by approximately 270 – 480 basis points year-over-year

improvement by approximately 270 – 480 basis points year-over-year Amended revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity and extend the maturity to 2025

Repaid all precautionary first quarter revolver borrowings of $180 million

Forterra CEO Karl Watson, Jr. commented, “Our expected results for the second quarter demonstrate our efforts and capabilities during these challenging times and position us for future success. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have operated as an essential business under evolving government regulations, focusing on protecting the health and safety of our team members while continuing to meet our customers’ needs in this uncertain financial and operating environment. During the quarter, we were able to navigate through temporary closures of a small number of our manufacturing facilities either due to confirmed cases in our workforce or due to government mandate without any significant impact on our operations or our ability to serve our customer needs. As of the date of this release, those facilities have all resumed their normal operations. The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to pose challenges, risks and uncertainties. However, we have adapted well to the changing environment and will continue our efforts to protect the business continuity necessary to produce and sell our products safely and in compliance with applicable laws and governmental orders.”

Mr. Watson continued, “At the onset of the pandemic, we proactively took a number of precautionary measures to enhance our financial flexibility, liquidity and cash flow, including limiting capital project spend, freezing hiring, deferring annual employee compensation increases, and reducing cash compensation for the executive management team and our independent directors. Given our current and expected near term business performance, as well as our current cash position, we have determined that these precautionary measures are no longer necessary. As a result, we are re-engaging capital projects, suspending the hiring freeze, resuming annual employee compensation increases and retroactively reinstated the pay reductions to the executive management team and independent directors effective July 1.”

Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

The Company expects net sales for the second quarter 2020 to be in the range of $410 million to $430 million, compared to $410 million in the prior year quarter. Higher average selling prices in both businesses offset by the volume decline in the Drainage business resulted in relatively steady net sales year-over-year. In addition, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter 2020 to be in the range of $77 million to $82 million, which represents an increase of approximately 23% to 31% from $62 million in the prior year quarter. As a result, the Company expects the Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the second quarter to be in the rage of 17.9% to 20.0%, compared to 15.2% in the prior year quarter. The expected growth in these measures is the result of increased product unit margins in both business segments while volumes during the quarter were generally consistent with expectations as previously disclosed. Specifically, the decrease in Drainage volumes for the quarter as a percentage compared to the prior year quarter were expected to be in the lower teens and Water volumes were expected to stay relatively flat year-over-year. These preliminary financial expectations reflect our current estimates based on information available as of this date and are subject to completion of the Company’s customary quarterly closing and review procedures. The Company will provide additional details around its financial performance when it reports second quarter 2020 financial results.

Liquidity

During the second quarter, the Company fully repaid the $180 million previously borrowed under its revolving credit facility as part of the initial precautionary measures to preserve cash in response to the economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company now expects to report no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility at the end of the second quarter, compared to $180 million and $39 million borrowings as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The Company expects to end the second quarter 2020 with a cash balance in the range of $45 million to $50 million, compared to $17 million as of June 30, 2019. In addition, during the first half of 2020, the Company voluntarily repaid $16 million of its senior term loan.

On June 17, 2020, the Company amended its revolving credit facility. The amendment, among other things, (i) increased the size of the revolving credit facility from $300 million to $350 million of aggregate commitments, (ii) extended the maturity date to June 17, 2025, and (iii) modified the interest rates on outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility to reflect current market conditions.

