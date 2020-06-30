MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products today announced a sale agreement (“Agreement”) for its proprietary EA1TM dust suppressant with a major mining operation in Chile. This trial, the third by this mining group in separate geographical locations, is part of the approval process to becoming an important multi-site dust suppressant solution provider for the group.



Under the terms of the sale, Earth Alive will conduct a six-week, on-site trial to validate the efficacy of the Company’s proprietary EA1TM dust suppressant at a large open-pit copper mine in Chile.

“We are pleased to begin our third trial valued at approximately C$75,000 with this important international mining conglomerate,” said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. “This validation process will allow Earth Alive to continue to build positive momentum with this important mining group operating around the world,’’ added Mr. Warren.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com .

Forward-Looking Information : Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.